Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Harvard Business School (HBS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Harvard Business School (HBS) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Harvard Business School (HBS) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Harvard Business School (HBS) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Harvard Business School (HBS) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Harvard Business School (HBS) campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Harvard Business School (HBS) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Harvard Business School (HBS) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Harvard Business School (HBS) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Harvard Business School (HBS) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Harvard Business School (HBS) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Harvard Business School (HBS) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Harvard Business School (HBS)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Harvard Business School (HBS) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Harvard Business School (HBS) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Harvard Business School (HBS) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Harvard Business School (HBS) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Harvard Business School (HBS) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Harvard Business School (HBS) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Harvard Business School (HBS) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Harvard Business School (HBS) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Harvard Business School (HBS). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Harvard Business School (HBS) and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
05:02
Rob self (mba 2021): about me & hbs student life
Rob Self Interview
HBS Student Life Intro
06:14
Rob self (mba 2021): applying to hbs
Rob Self Academics
Some tips to navigate the application process for prospective HBS students.
07:50
Rob self (mba 2021): why hbs?
Rob Self Academics
In episode three, I discuss why I chose HBS.
04:06
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): about me!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Laura from Harvard Business School
06:28
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): classes at hbs
Demo Account Academics
Learn more about the courses offered at HBS.
05:11
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): why an mba? why hbs?
Demo Account Interview
Laura talks about why she chose to do her MBA at HBS.
01:07
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): my future plans
Demo Account Interview
Laura tells us a bit about what's next for her after she graduates from HBS.
12:43
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): a day in my life as an hbs mba -2
Demo Account Interview
Laura takes us through a typical day in her life as an HBS MBA candidate.
01:14
Becca mcgovern (mba 2021) - why hbs?
Demo Account Interview
Becca McGovern (MBA 2021) - Why HBS?
03:22
Becca mcgovern (mba 2021) - application tips
Demo Account Interview
Becca McGovern (MBA 2021) - Application Tips
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved