Herkimer College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Herkimer College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 11 tour videos for Herkimer College, so you can expect to spend between 33 to 55 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Herkimer College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Herkimer College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Herkimer College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Herkimer College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Herkimer, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Herkimer College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Herkimer weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Herkimer College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Herkimer College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Herkimer College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Herkimer College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Herkimer if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Herkimer College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Herkimer College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Herkimer College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Herkimer College students!

What is city Herkimer, NY like?

Herkimer is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Herkimer College.

Who are the tour guides for Herkimer College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Herkimer College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Herkimer College tours:

Herkimer College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Herkimer College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Herkimer and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Herkimer College in person.

00:30
We are herkimer college 2023
CampusReel Admin Campus
We Are Herkimer College 2023
01:51
We are herkimer college
CampusReel Admin Campus
Hear what makes Herkimer College a top-ranked two-year college from our students, faculty, and staff.
00:30
Herkimer college stem programs
CampusReel Admin Campus

Herkimer College STEM Programs


00:30
Herkimer college education program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Herkimer College prepares you to teach the leaders of tomorrow.
00:30
Herkimer college healthcare programs
CampusReel Admin Campus
Start your career in healthcare at Herkimer College.
00:53
All about the herkimer college health professions program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Herkimer College's Health Professions A.S. degree program is designed to prepare students for successful transfer into a variety of health-related, bachelor's degree programs.
Dr. Jennifer Adjodha-Evans, associate professor of biology, shares info about the program here. For more details, visit our website at www.herkimer.edu/healthprofessions
01:29
Herkimer college human services program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Meet Herkimer College Assistant Professor of Human Services, Grace Ashline, and learn about the College's dynamic human services program. 
Visit our website at herkimer.edu/majors for more information on our Human Services program.
00:50
Herkimer college psychology program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Professor Jane Verri and Assistant Professor Lisa Calli discuss the Psychology program at Herkimer College.
14:02
Physical therapist assistant a.a.s. program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Learn about Herkimer College's Physical Therapist Assistant program from 2021 graduates, Aidan McFerran and Margarita Vivlochik.
00:30
Herkimer college electrical technology program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Herkimer College's associate degree in Electrical Technology is designed to prepare students for careers in the design, application, installation, manufacturing, operation and/or maintenance of electrical/electronic(s) systems, with a focus on smart grid technologies.
