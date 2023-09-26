Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Herkimer College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Herkimer College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Herkimer College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Herkimer College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Herkimer College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Herkimer College campus by taking you around Herkimer. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Herkimer College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Herkimer College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Herkimer College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Herkimer College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Herkimer College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Herkimer College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Herkimer College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Herkimer College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Herkimer College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Herkimer College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Herkimer College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Herkimer College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Herkimer College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Herkimer College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Herkimer College and Herkimer during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:30
We are herkimer college 2023
CampusReel Admin Campus
We Are Herkimer College 2023
01:51
We are herkimer college
CampusReel Admin Campus
Hear what makes Herkimer College a top-ranked two-year college from our students, faculty, and staff.
00:30
Herkimer college stem programs
CampusReel Admin Campus

Herkimer College STEM Programs


00:30
Herkimer college education program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Herkimer College prepares you to teach the leaders of tomorrow.
00:30
Herkimer college healthcare programs
CampusReel Admin Campus
Start your career in healthcare at Herkimer College.
00:53
All about the herkimer college health professions program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Herkimer College's Health Professions A.S. degree program is designed to prepare students for successful transfer into a variety of health-related, bachelor's degree programs.
Dr. Jennifer Adjodha-Evans, associate professor of biology, shares info about the program here. For more details, visit our website at www.herkimer.edu/healthprofessions
01:29
Herkimer college human services program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Meet Herkimer College Assistant Professor of Human Services, Grace Ashline, and learn about the College's dynamic human services program. 
Visit our website at herkimer.edu/majors for more information on our Human Services program.
00:50
Herkimer college psychology program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Professor Jane Verri and Assistant Professor Lisa Calli discuss the Psychology program at Herkimer College.
14:02
Physical therapist assistant a.a.s. program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Learn about Herkimer College's Physical Therapist Assistant program from 2021 graduates, Aidan McFerran and Margarita Vivlochik.
00:30
Herkimer college electrical technology program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Herkimer College's associate degree in Electrical Technology is designed to prepare students for careers in the design, application, installation, manufacturing, operation and/or maintenance of electrical/electronic(s) systems, with a focus on smart grid technologies.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved