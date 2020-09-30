Sign Up
Houghton University

2024 Houghton Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 96.0% of freshman live on campus at Houghton?

What type of housing does Houghton provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Houghton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true 48.0
Men's Dorms true 29.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 23.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Houghton University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Houghton University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Houghton University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Houghton University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Houghton University dorm rooms?

The Houghton University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Houghton University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Houghton University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

04:23
Let’s talk about residential life!
Brionna Childs Dorms
Here’s a little bit of information about living in the dorms at Houghton!
05:48
Welcome to my home away from home!
Brionna Childs Dorms
Join me for a dorm tour! 😁
04:49
Tour of my dorm room!
Rebekah Fenn Dorms
Gillette Hall is the largest dorm on Houghton's campus! I'm living all the way on fourth floor in a quad with two other roommates. The room is spacious and we've decorated it to our liking. I hope you enjoy the tour and get something out of it!
00:45
Welcome to houghton's residence halls
Rebekah Fenn Dorms
Get a taste of what it looks like to live at Houghton University!
03:58
Gillette residence tour
Rebekah Fenn Dorms
Join Julianna on her tour of Gillette to see what it's like to live at Houghton University. 
06:07
Bri's residence hall experience!
Brianna Engler Dorms
Residence halls/ life are great ways to get connected on campus and meet new friends! This is were Houghton becomes your "Houghme" (home)!
04:08
Room tour
Regan DeWeese Dorms
Come along for a room tour in one of Houghton's residence halls, Gillette, and experience what residence life could look like for you!

