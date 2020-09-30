Houghton University
2024 Houghton Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 96.0% of freshman live on campus at Houghton?
What type of housing does Houghton provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Houghton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|48.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|29.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|23.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Houghton University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Houghton University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Houghton University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Houghton University feel like home!
- Paine Center for Science Dorm at Houghton University
- Houghton Dorm at Houghton University
- Wesley Chapel Dorm at Houghton University
- Gillette Hall Dorm at Houghton University
- 1 Willard Ave Dorm at Houghton University
- Field of Dreams Dorm at Houghton University
- Houghton College Dorm at Houghton University
- Willard J. Houghton Library Dorm at Houghton University
- Kerr-Pegula Athletic Complex Dorm at Houghton University
What are the dimensions of Houghton University dorm rooms?
The Houghton University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Houghton University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Houghton University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
