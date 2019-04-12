Sign Up
The College of Saint Rose

2024 The College of Saint Rose Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 80.0% of freshman live on campus at The College of Saint Rose?

What type of housing does The College of Saint Rose provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The College of Saint Rose, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 67.0
Women's Dorms true 9.0
Men's Dorms true 2.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 20.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 2.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at The College of Saint Rose?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The College of Saint Rose dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The College of Saint Rose, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The College of Saint Rose feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The College of Saint Rose dorm rooms?

The The College of Saint Rose dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The College of Saint Rose on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The College of Saint Rose likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

14:27
Typical dorms part 1: tour of cullen hall
Jasmine Gold Dorms
This is a tour of my dorm and my dorm room I hope you enjoy!
02:25
Introduction/about me!
Dorms
Hi! This is my first video giving an introduction about myself and the campus of Saint Rose. I filmed this the day I moved in so hope you enjoy :)
08:02
Typical dorms part2: lima hall
Jasmine Gold Dorms
This is my friend’s Keyshawn and Brandon giving a tour of Lima hall.
04:57
Room tour!
Dorms
Hey! In this video I show you around my single apartment suite for upperclassmen. Every room is different but this is an example of mine :)

