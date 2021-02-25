Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

INSEAD Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do INSEAD tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for INSEAD, so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of INSEAD and stay informed on campus life.

Where do INSEAD tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your INSEAD tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring INSEAD in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Fontainebleau, France so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at INSEAD, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Fontainebleau weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The INSEAD website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do INSEAD tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of INSEAD starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because INSEAD students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Fontainebleau if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the INSEAD admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at INSEAD?

Below is a list of every INSEAD building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a INSEAD tour?

All CampusReel tours for INSEAD include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see INSEAD students!

What is city Fontainebleau, France like?

Fontainebleau is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at INSEAD.

Who are the tour guides for INSEAD on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at INSEAD. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of INSEAD tours:

INSEAD, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if INSEAD is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Fontainebleau and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting INSEAD in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:37
Back in school after 10 years
Demo Account Interview
Betty talks about why she chose to go back to school after 10 years of working, and why the INSEAD EMFin programme.
01:24
Why i chose insead's mba programme
Demo Account Interview
Francesco Andreini from MBA Class of 2021 shows you life in Singapore and his Asia campus experience!
01:39
Why i chose insead's mim?
Demo Account Interview
Arthur Cukier from the MIM Class of 2021 shares more about his background and his aspirations joining the MIM programme!
04:30
Why i chose insead's mim
Demo Account Interview
Romanian student, Andrei Dogaru, from the INSEAD MIM Class of 2021 gives in-depth insights into the programme and his experience so far.
04:51
My class experience online & on campus
Demo Account Interview
Learn more about the Executive Master in Finance with Jordanian student, Tariq Issa, who attended classes both on-campus and via Zoom!
03:05
Tips for your mba video interview
Demo Account Interview
Insider tips on how to prepare for the video segment of your INSEAD application.
04:38
My gemba class experience
Demo Account Interview
Jayotika Mohan from GEMBA Class of 2022 shares her class experience on the Asia Campus in Singapore.
03:10
My emfin class experience
Demo Account Interview
Vikalp Agarwal from the INSEAD EMFin Class of 2022 shares why he chose INSEAD, and his class experience.
01:51
Why i chose insead's gemba
Demo Account Interview
Meet Ghee Chee, a healthcare practitioner who chose to do an Executive MBA at INSEAD.
02:40
Thomas kapeller - why insead's gemba?
Demo Account Interview
Austrian student, Thomas Kapeller, discusses his reasons for pursuing the Global Executive MBA at INSEAD.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved