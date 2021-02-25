How long do INSEAD tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for INSEAD, so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of INSEAD and stay informed on campus life.

Where do INSEAD tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your INSEAD tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring INSEAD in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Fontainebleau, France so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at INSEAD, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Fontainebleau weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The INSEAD website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do INSEAD tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of INSEAD starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because INSEAD students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Fontainebleau if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the INSEAD admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at INSEAD?

Below is a list of every INSEAD building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a INSEAD tour?

All CampusReel tours for INSEAD include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see INSEAD students!

What is city Fontainebleau, France like?

Fontainebleau is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at INSEAD.

Who are the tour guides for INSEAD on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at INSEAD. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of INSEAD tours:

INSEAD, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if INSEAD is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Fontainebleau and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting INSEAD in person.