Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

INSEAD Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are INSEAD virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. INSEAD is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of INSEAD virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the INSEAD vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the INSEAD campus by taking you around Fontainebleau. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a INSEAD virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit INSEAD in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of INSEAD is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the INSEAD people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting INSEAD and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting INSEAD in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at INSEAD?

For your convenience, below is a list of INSEAD places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a INSEAD virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring INSEAD on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting INSEAD in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the INSEAD virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a INSEAD virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a INSEAD virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting INSEAD in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour INSEAD. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience INSEAD and Fontainebleau during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:37
Back in school after 10 years
Demo Account Interview
Betty talks about why she chose to go back to school after 10 years of working, and why the INSEAD EMFin programme.
01:24
Why i chose insead's mba programme
Demo Account Interview
Francesco Andreini from MBA Class of 2021 shows you life in Singapore and his Asia campus experience!
01:39
Why i chose insead's mim?
Demo Account Interview
Arthur Cukier from the MIM Class of 2021 shares more about his background and his aspirations joining the MIM programme!
04:30
Why i chose insead's mim
Demo Account Interview
Romanian student, Andrei Dogaru, from the INSEAD MIM Class of 2021 gives in-depth insights into the programme and his experience so far.
04:51
My class experience online & on campus
Demo Account Interview
Learn more about the Executive Master in Finance with Jordanian student, Tariq Issa, who attended classes both on-campus and via Zoom!
03:05
Tips for your mba video interview
Demo Account Interview
Insider tips on how to prepare for the video segment of your INSEAD application.
04:38
My gemba class experience
Demo Account Interview
Jayotika Mohan from GEMBA Class of 2022 shares her class experience on the Asia Campus in Singapore.
03:10
My emfin class experience
Demo Account Interview
Vikalp Agarwal from the INSEAD EMFin Class of 2022 shares why he chose INSEAD, and his class experience.
01:51
Why i chose insead's gemba
Demo Account Interview
Meet Ghee Chee, a healthcare practitioner who chose to do an Executive MBA at INSEAD.
02:40
Thomas kapeller - why insead's gemba?
Demo Account Interview
Austrian student, Thomas Kapeller, discusses his reasons for pursuing the Global Executive MBA at INSEAD.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved