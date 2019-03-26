What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Knox College?

What type of housing does Knox College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Knox College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 50.0 Women's Dorms true 10.0 Men's Dorms true 10.0 Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true 10.0 Single-student Apartments true 10.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true 5.0 Special Houses for International Students true 5.0 Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Knox College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Knox College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Knox College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Knox College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Knox College dorm rooms?

The Knox College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Knox College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Knox College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

