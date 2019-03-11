North Central College (NCC)
2024 NCC Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 75.0% of freshman live on campus at NCC?
What type of housing does NCC provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at NCC, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|82.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|17.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at North Central College (NCC)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Central College (NCC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Central College (NCC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Central College (NCC) feel like home!
- Merner Field House Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- School for Business and Entrepreneurship | North Central College Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- Harold and Eva White Activities Center (WAC) Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- Kimmel Residence Hall Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- North Central College Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- North Central College Wentz Science Center Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- Goldspohn Hall Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- Oesterle Library Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- 451 S Brainard St Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- The Naperville Riverwalk Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
- 441 S Brainard St Dorm at North Central College (NCC)
What are the dimensions of North Central College (NCC) dorm rooms?
The North Central College (NCC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Central College (NCC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Central College (NCC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
