North Central College (NCC)

2024 NCC Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 75.0% of freshman live on campus at NCC?

What type of housing does NCC provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at NCC, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 82.0
Women's Dorms true 17.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at North Central College (NCC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Central College (NCC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Central College (NCC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Central College (NCC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of North Central College (NCC) dorm rooms?

The North Central College (NCC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Central College (NCC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Central College (NCC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:50
Gianna's room tour
Gianna S Dorms
Here is a tour of my room, a single suite in Kimmel Hall, an upperclassmen residence hall at North Central!
01:35
Gianna shares some dorm room essentials
Gianna S Dorms
Microwaves, storage boxed and so much more can make your experience of living on-campus not only more worth it, but easier. NCC residence halls are all unique, whether you are living in a traditional style or not, being prepared to cook, clean and organize your area is critical for ensuring that you get the most out of your dorm room.
02:37
Gianna explains how the ncc housing experience changes from your first year to upperclassmen years
Gianna S Dorms
Living on-campus is a critical and amazing part of the NCC experience. Not only do you get experience the independence of living on your own, but you also get to just be a few blocks away from classes, activities, dining and hanging out with friends. First-year areas are a stepping stone to meeting new people and building community on-campus that lead in to a more independent lifestyle and easier selection process as you get into your upperclassmen years as a resident on-campus.

