Wheaton College
2024 Wheaton College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Wheaton College ?
What type of housing does Wheaton College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Wheaton College , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Wheaton College ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Wheaton College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Wheaton College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Wheaton College feel like home!
- Fischer Hall Dorm at Wheaton College
- Blanchard Lawn Dorm at Wheaton College
- 525 E Franklin St Dorm at Wheaton College
- Wheaton College Dorm at Wheaton College
- Wheaton College-Billy Graham Center Dorm at Wheaton College
- Quad Fountain Dorm at Wheaton College
- Downtown Wheaton Associates Dorm at Wheaton College
- Blanchard Hall Dorm at Wheaton College
- McManis-Evans Hall Dorm at Wheaton College
- Anderson Commons Dorm at Wheaton College
- Chrouser Sports Center Dorm at Wheaton College
- Meyer Science Center Dorm at Wheaton College
- Wheaton College Arena Theater Dorm at Wheaton College
- The Stupe Cafe Dorm at Wheaton College
- Smith-Traber Hall Dorm at Wheaton College
- Schell Hall Dorm at Wheaton College
- Buswell Memorial Library Dorm at Wheaton College
- Todd M. Beamer Center Dorm at Wheaton College
- 500 E Franklin St Dorm at Wheaton College
What are the dimensions of Wheaton College dorm rooms?
The Wheaton College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Wheaton College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Wheaton College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
