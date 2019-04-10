Sign Up
Wheaton College

2024 Wheaton College Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Wheaton College ?

What type of housing does Wheaton College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Wheaton College , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Wheaton College ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Wheaton College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Wheaton College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Wheaton College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Wheaton College dorm rooms?

The Wheaton College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Wheaton College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Wheaton College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:20
Claire takes you around her dorm!
Claire B Dorms
Claire takes you around her dorm. Claire lives in Mac-Evans, a sophomore, junior, and senior dorm that has triples, doubles, and singles. Claire shows you her fourth floor room and talks a bit about dorm life!
03:05
Sarah takes you to smith/traber dorms at wheaton
Dorms
Smith-Traber (or Smaber as it is called by Wheaton students) is one of two residence halls. The rooms are smaller than the other dorm's
01:43
Sarah takes you through her dorm
Dorms
Many Smith halls have spontaneous hallway parties where everyone brings out food and blankets and we all catch up. Each floor has it's own fun initiation day where all new floor members are welcomed to Smaber. Smaber also has assigned brother-sister floors. Each sister floor hosts unannounced "raids" where we decorate the halls in the middle of the night or host a party for them. The brother floor also raids the sister floor! This allows students to meet other people in the smaber hall and go on spontaneous adventures.
02:32
Emily and maddy show you their dorm!
Claire B Dorms
Emily and Maddy show your their dorm and give you some tips for college! Emily and Maddy live in Mac Evans and are Sophomores.

