CAMPUSREEL

Lassonde School of Engineering, York University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Lassonde School of Engineering, York University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for Lassonde School of Engineering, York University, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Lassonde School of Engineering, York University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Lassonde School of Engineering, York University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Lassonde School of Engineering, York University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Lassonde School of Engineering, York University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Toronto , ON so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Lassonde School of Engineering, York University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Toronto weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Lassonde School of Engineering, York University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Lassonde School of Engineering, York University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Lassonde School of Engineering, York University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Lassonde School of Engineering, York University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Toronto if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Lassonde School of Engineering, York University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Lassonde School of Engineering, York University?

Below is a list of every Lassonde School of Engineering, York University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Lassonde School of Engineering, York University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Lassonde School of Engineering, York University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Lassonde School of Engineering, York University students!

What is city Toronto , ON like?

Toronto is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Lassonde School of Engineering, York University.

Who are the tour guides for Lassonde School of Engineering, York University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Lassonde School of Engineering, York University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Lassonde School of Engineering, York University tours:

Lassonde School of Engineering, York University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Lassonde School of Engineering, York University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Toronto and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Lassonde School of Engineering, York University in person.

01:11
Meet dan, an electrical engineering student at lassonde school of engineering
Demo Account Campus
Meet Dan, an Electrical Engineering Student at Lassonde School of Engineering
09:44
York university: life on campus
Raafat Khankan Campus
Join us for a quick 'day in the life' tour at York University's Keele Campus! 
06:12
Lassonde school of engineering - introduction to land surveying for civil engineers
Raafat Khankan Academics
Watch a quick introduction to Land Surveying for Civil Engineers at York University's Lassonde School of Engineering! 
03:05
Michelle (space engineering) & her learning moment at lassonde school of engineering
Demo Account Campus
Michelle (Space Engineering) & Her Learning Moment at Lassonde School of Engineering
01:26
Learn about the petrie science and engineering building at lassonde with michelle
Demo Account Campus
Learn About the Petrie Science and Engineering Building at Lassonde with Michelle
00:45
Meet ariel, a civil engineering student at lassonde school of engineering
Demo Account Campus
Meet Ariel, a Civil Engineering Student at Lassonde School of Engineering
03:58
Dear lassonde -- yours truly, class of '22
Ariel Yerushalmi Campus
Dear Lassonde -- Yours Truly, Class of '22
01:43
Explore the sandbox with satvik
Demo Account Campus
Explore the Sandbox with Satvik
01:30
Explore the environmental lab with raafat
Demo Account Campus
Explore the Environmental Lab with Raafat
01:39
Student clubs with dylan
Demo Account Dorms
Student Clubs with Dylan
