Lassonde School of Engineering, York University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Lassonde School of Engineering, York University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Lassonde School of Engineering, York University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Lassonde School of Engineering, York University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Lassonde School of Engineering, York University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Lassonde School of Engineering, York University campus by taking you around Toronto . In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Lassonde School of Engineering, York University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Lassonde School of Engineering, York University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Lassonde School of Engineering, York University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Lassonde School of Engineering, York University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Lassonde School of Engineering, York University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Lassonde School of Engineering, York University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Lassonde School of Engineering, York University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Lassonde School of Engineering, York University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Lassonde School of Engineering, York University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Lassonde School of Engineering, York University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Lassonde School of Engineering, York University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Lassonde School of Engineering, York University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Lassonde School of Engineering, York University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Lassonde School of Engineering, York University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Lassonde School of Engineering, York University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Lassonde School of Engineering, York University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Lassonde School of Engineering, York University and Toronto during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:11
Meet dan, an electrical engineering student at lassonde school of engineering
Demo Account Campus
Meet Dan, an Electrical Engineering Student at Lassonde School of Engineering
09:44
York university: life on campus
Raafat Khankan Campus
Join us for a quick 'day in the life' tour at York University's Keele Campus! 
06:12
Lassonde school of engineering - introduction to land surveying for civil engineers
Raafat Khankan Academics
Watch a quick introduction to Land Surveying for Civil Engineers at York University's Lassonde School of Engineering! 
03:05
Michelle (space engineering) & her learning moment at lassonde school of engineering
Demo Account Campus
Michelle (Space Engineering) & Her Learning Moment at Lassonde School of Engineering
01:26
Learn about the petrie science and engineering building at lassonde with michelle
Demo Account Campus
Learn About the Petrie Science and Engineering Building at Lassonde with Michelle
00:45
Meet ariel, a civil engineering student at lassonde school of engineering
Demo Account Campus
Meet Ariel, a Civil Engineering Student at Lassonde School of Engineering
03:58
Dear lassonde -- yours truly, class of '22
Ariel Yerushalmi Campus
Dear Lassonde -- Yours Truly, Class of '22
01:43
Explore the sandbox with satvik
Demo Account Campus
Explore the Sandbox with Satvik
01:30
Explore the environmental lab with raafat
Demo Account Campus
Explore the Environmental Lab with Raafat
01:39
Student clubs with dylan
Demo Account Dorms
Student Clubs with Dylan
