Liberty University

2024 Liberty University Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 63.0% of freshman live on campus at Liberty University ?

What type of housing does Liberty University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Liberty University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true 54.0
Men's Dorms true 45.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Liberty University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Liberty University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Liberty University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Liberty University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Liberty University dorm rooms?

The Liberty University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Liberty University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Liberty University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

09:01
My dorm tour at liberty university sophomore year
Ariel Luy Dorms
My sophomore year dorm tour at Liberty University! I am living at Commons II again for my sophomore year.
09:25
College dorm shopping vlog part 1
Ariel Luy Dorms
I take you along with me to go back to school shopping for my college dorm!
06:54
Liberty university commons 2 dorm tour
Abby Applegate Dorms
This is a dorm tour of Commons 2 at Liberty University. This is how I decorated my dorm for my junior year.
01:16
Where liberty students call home- dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to what most students consider their safe haven after a long day of classes and walking all over campus. While freshmen are actually permitted to live in any dorm building, many choose to live in Commons which is the newest and most expensive place to live due to its convenience in the way of location in relation to academic buildings. Also, Commons are Co-Ed but are separated by hall. While on the same floor, the boys and girls each have separate halls that join into a shared space called the "common area." !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3473988,-79.18186939999998&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3473988 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18186939999998
03:38
East campus triple room tour!
Noah Mayhew Dorms
Check out the slightly smaller East Triple Dorms! They are a bit cheaper but also have lesser space to utilize.
07:46
My freshman year dorm tour
Ariel Luy Dorms
This is my freshman year dorm in Commons 2 on Liberty University's campus.
14:58
Liberty university commons 2 move in vlog
Abby Applegate Dorms
This is a vlog compiled of my travel to and move in to Liberty University Commons 2 Junior year.
03:08
Dorm room tour!
Noah Mayhew Dorms
Here is a tour of my own room! Please ignore the mess, I am a college student after all lol.
08:50
Move back into college with me!
Ariel Luy Dorms
Moving back into College at Liberty University as a Residential Freshman Student!
04:05
College outfit of the week at liberty university
Lizzy Baginski Dorms
Hi everyone! Welcome to another video. Today I'll be taking you into a glimpse of the style here at Liberty University. Obviously, just because I wear this does not mean that you have to wear this. Everyone should feel free to wear what they want and make the campus their runway!
