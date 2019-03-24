Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
2024 Linfield Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at Linfield?
What type of housing does Linfield provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Linfield, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|59.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|7.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|2.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|3.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|29.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Linfield College-McMinnville Campus dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Linfield College-McMinnville Campus feel like home!
- 48 SE Linfield Ave Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- T.J. Day Hall Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Brumback St Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Melrose Hall Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- W Linfield Ave Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Pioneer Hall Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Linfield College Nicholson Library Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Serendipity Ice Cream Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Kenneth W. Ford Hall Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Walker Hall Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- 900 SE Baker St Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Murdock Hall Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
- Linfield College Dorm at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
What are the dimensions of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus dorm rooms?
The Linfield College-McMinnville Campus dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Linfield College-McMinnville Campus likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
