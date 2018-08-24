Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
2024 PLU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 85.0% of freshman live on campus at PLU?
What type of housing does PLU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at PLU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|72.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|12.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|16.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|0.0
What are the dorms like at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) feel like home!
- Pacific Lutheran University Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) School of Business Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Names Fitness Center Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Scandinavian Cultural Center Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- PLU University Archives Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Xavier Hall Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Hong International Hall Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Mary Baker Russell Music Building, Lagerquist Hall. Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Mortvedt Library Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Hauge Administration Building Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Harstad Hall Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Rieke Science Center Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Anderson University Center Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
- Olson Auditorium Dorm at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
What are the dimensions of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) dorm rooms?
The Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
