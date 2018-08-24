Sign Up
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

2024 PLU Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 85.0% of freshman live on campus at PLU?

What type of housing does PLU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at PLU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 72.0
Women's Dorms true 12.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 16.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 0.0

What are the dorms like at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) dorm rooms?

The Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:19
South hall bedroom
James Krick Dorms
Take a look at a bedroom inside one of the two-bedroom apartments in South-Hall! Every apartment has their own bathroom and kitchen too!
00:32
South hall apartment
Dorms
Let's take a look through Mikki and Dana's room in south hall to see another place you can choose to live at PLU if you are a Junior or are at least 20 years old!
00:41
Let's check out a room in hong international hall!
Dorms
I realized I misspoke when I was sharing about the 6 halls, I said Chinese twice! The actual 6 halls are Chinese, French, Spanish, German, NORWEGIAN and the International Honors hall. Come check it out!
04:07
A typical first-year residence hall.
Dorms
At PLU, we tend to stay away from the term "Dorm". For us here at PLU it's a lot more than just a place to live, but really a specialized place of residence where you feel like a part of your community. Learn about the different residence halls on campus, and explore what a traditional type hall looks like!

