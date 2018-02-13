How long do Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 100 tour videos for Loyola University Chicago (LUC), so you can expect to spend between 300 to 500 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chicago, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Loyola University Chicago (LUC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chicago weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Loyola University Chicago (LUC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Loyola University Chicago (LUC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chicago if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Loyola University Chicago (LUC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?

Below is a list of every Loyola University Chicago (LUC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Loyola University Chicago (LUC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Loyola University Chicago (LUC) students!

What is city Chicago, IL like?

Chicago is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Loyola University Chicago (LUC).

Who are the tour guides for Loyola University Chicago (LUC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Loyola University Chicago (LUC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours:

Loyola University Chicago (LUC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Loyola University Chicago (LUC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chicago and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person.

