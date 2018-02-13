Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 100 tour videos for Loyola University Chicago (LUC), so you can expect to spend between 300 to 500 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chicago, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Loyola University Chicago (LUC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chicago weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Loyola University Chicago (LUC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Loyola University Chicago (LUC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chicago if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Loyola University Chicago (LUC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?

Below is a list of every Loyola University Chicago (LUC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Loyola University Chicago (LUC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Loyola University Chicago (LUC) students!

What is city Chicago, IL like?

Chicago is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Loyola University Chicago (LUC).

Who are the tour guides for Loyola University Chicago (LUC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Loyola University Chicago (LUC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) tours:

Loyola University Chicago (LUC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Loyola University Chicago (LUC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chicago and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:36
Meeting hannah!
Campus
Hello! My name is Hannah Reese and I am going to be your guide at Loyola University Chicago. Welcome to my life here as a student!
00:55
Hannah talks about the different colleges at loyola
Academics
Loyola has eleven colleges that students can take part in. Loyola does a great job of providing the opportunity to double/triple majors/minors. Within each major, you can also study abroad to one of Loyola's internal campuses.
01:16
Hannah tells you about one of her favorite study spots
Academics
One of the most popular places to study on campus is the IC or the Information Commons. It is connected to the library and placed facing Lake Michigan. The IC has a ton of tables for studying as well as computers set up at half of the tables. For students that want to study in small groups, there are rooms that students can rent out.
00:34
Hannah shows you the inside of the ic
Academics
The IC is a great study spot for most students. The IC holds the IT teams as well as other appliances that can be rented out with your student ID for free.
01:08
Hannah gives you some info on mertz hall
Dorms
Mertz Hall is one of the six freshman dorms on campus that Loyola offers. Mertz is the largest dorm, holding almost 800 students. All of the freshman dorms are close to campus and dining halls. The RA’s and directors of each resident hall organize fun events for the students to participate in to get to know the other students that live within the same building.
02:11
Check out hannah's dorm room in mertz hall!
Dorms
Mertz Hall is one of the six freshman dorms on campus that Loyola offers. Mertz is the largest dorm, holding almost 800 students. All of the freshman dorms are close to campus and dining halls. The RA’s and directors of each resident hall organize fun events for the students to participate in to get to know the other students that live within the same building.
01:46
Hannah shows you a single room in mertz hall
Dorms
Mertz Hall is one of the six freshman dorms on campus that Loyola offers. Mertz is the largest dorm, holding almost 800 students. All of the freshman dorms are close to campus and dining halls. The RA’s and directors of each resident hall organize fun events for the students to participate in to get to know the other students that live within the same building.
00:41
Hannah walks and talks about the ies
Campus
Loyola University Chicago prides themselves on being environmentally conscious. The Institute of Environmental Sustainability is a hub for environmental studies majors and those related classes. The building is also home to an indoor greenhouse as well as our biosoap making lab.
00:36
Hannah shows you the biology labs
Academics
Loyola University Chicago has an amazing STEM course offerings as well as incredible tools for your specific major. The Quinlan Life Science Building is home to the biology department as well as the building that holds all of the biology labs, which you will see Hannah talk about.
00:39
Hannah shows you what a typical school night looks like!
After classes are over, many students spend their time finishing up their homework and then hang out with each other. Dorms are a great place to spend ime with friends and relax after a long day of learning.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved