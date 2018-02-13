Sign Up
For schools
Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Loyola University Chicago (LUC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Loyola University Chicago (LUC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Loyola University Chicago (LUC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Loyola University Chicago (LUC) campus by taking you around Chicago. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Loyola University Chicago (LUC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Loyola University Chicago (LUC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Loyola University Chicago (LUC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Loyola University Chicago (LUC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Loyola University Chicago (LUC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Loyola University Chicago (LUC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Loyola University Chicago (LUC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Loyola University Chicago (LUC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Loyola University Chicago (LUC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Loyola University Chicago (LUC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Loyola University Chicago (LUC) and Chicago during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:36
Meeting hannah!
Campus
Hello! My name is Hannah Reese and I am going to be your guide at Loyola University Chicago. Welcome to my life here as a student!
00:55
Hannah talks about the different colleges at loyola
Academics
Loyola has eleven colleges that students can take part in. Loyola does a great job of providing the opportunity to double/triple majors/minors. Within each major, you can also study abroad to one of Loyola's internal campuses.
01:16
Hannah tells you about one of her favorite study spots
Academics
One of the most popular places to study on campus is the IC or the Information Commons. It is connected to the library and placed facing Lake Michigan. The IC has a ton of tables for studying as well as computers set up at half of the tables. For students that want to study in small groups, there are rooms that students can rent out.
00:34
Hannah shows you the inside of the ic
Academics
The IC is a great study spot for most students. The IC holds the IT teams as well as other appliances that can be rented out with your student ID for free.
01:08
Hannah gives you some info on mertz hall
Dorms
Mertz Hall is one of the six freshman dorms on campus that Loyola offers. Mertz is the largest dorm, holding almost 800 students. All of the freshman dorms are close to campus and dining halls. The RA’s and directors of each resident hall organize fun events for the students to participate in to get to know the other students that live within the same building.
02:11
Check out hannah's dorm room in mertz hall!
Dorms
Mertz Hall is one of the six freshman dorms on campus that Loyola offers. Mertz is the largest dorm, holding almost 800 students. All of the freshman dorms are close to campus and dining halls. The RA’s and directors of each resident hall organize fun events for the students to participate in to get to know the other students that live within the same building.
01:46
Hannah shows you a single room in mertz hall
Dorms
Mertz Hall is one of the six freshman dorms on campus that Loyola offers. Mertz is the largest dorm, holding almost 800 students. All of the freshman dorms are close to campus and dining halls. The RA’s and directors of each resident hall organize fun events for the students to participate in to get to know the other students that live within the same building.
00:41
Hannah walks and talks about the ies
Campus
Loyola University Chicago prides themselves on being environmentally conscious. The Institute of Environmental Sustainability is a hub for environmental studies majors and those related classes. The building is also home to an indoor greenhouse as well as our biosoap making lab.
00:36
Hannah shows you the biology labs
Academics
Loyola University Chicago has an amazing STEM course offerings as well as incredible tools for your specific major. The Quinlan Life Science Building is home to the biology department as well as the building that holds all of the biology labs, which you will see Hannah talk about.
00:39
Hannah shows you what a typical school night looks like!
After classes are over, many students spend their time finishing up their homework and then hang out with each other. Dorms are a great place to spend ime with friends and relax after a long day of learning.
