How long do Marquette University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 30 tour videos for Marquette University , so you can expect to spend between 90 to 150 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Marquette University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Marquette University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Marquette University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Marquette University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Milwaukee, WI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Marquette University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Milwaukee weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Marquette University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Marquette University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Marquette University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Marquette University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Milwaukee if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Marquette University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Marquette University ?

What will I see on a Marquette University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Marquette University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Marquette University students!

What is city Milwaukee, WI like?

Milwaukee is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Marquette University .

Who are the tour guides for Marquette University on CampusReel?

Summary and Overview of Marquette University tours:

Marquette University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Marquette University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Milwaukee and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Marquette University in person.

