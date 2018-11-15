Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Marquette University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Marquette University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 30 tour videos for Marquette University , so you can expect to spend between 90 to 150 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Marquette University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Marquette University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Marquette University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Marquette University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Milwaukee, WI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Marquette University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Milwaukee weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Marquette University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Marquette University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Marquette University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Marquette University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Milwaukee if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Marquette University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Marquette University ?

Below is a list of every Marquette University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Marquette University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Marquette University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Marquette University students!

What is city Milwaukee, WI like?

Milwaukee is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Marquette University .

Who are the tour guides for Marquette University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Marquette University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Marquette University tours:

Marquette University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Marquette University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Milwaukee and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Marquette University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:28
Welcome to marquette!
Kayla Kajita Campus
Hi, my name is Kayla and I'm a sophomore at Marquette University. I'm so excited to share all the behind the scenes of Marquette University!
02:04
College dorm room tour
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Today, I'm going to give you a quick tour of my dorm room! I live in Carpenter Tower in a single with a private bath. If you want a more in-depth video you can check out my Youtube Channel: DoubleK0711. Sophomore Year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRHgvEW2tss&t=58s Freshman Year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBhLwIdaZIo&t=12s
02:16
Different housing options at marquette university
Kayla Kajita Dorms
There are a TON of housing options at Marquette University and I go through each and everyone!
00:57
Must have dorm room essentials
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Here are my TOP 3 dorm room essentials that every college students need in their lives!
01:52
College application advice
Kayla Kajita Academics
The college application process can be a strenuous thing to do but don't stress because I have a few tips to get you through it.
00:59
Advice to incoming freshmen
Kayla Kajita Academics
If I could give my high school self a piece of advice, here's what I'd tell myself. I have many more tips to share in my YouTube video, "The Truth About College" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATp_vzJDb1Q
00:47
Class size at marquette| classroom vs. lecture
Kayla Kajita Academics
At Marquette, classes typically range from lecture halls that reach 100-200 students and classrooms that have around 20 students.
00:45
Balancing school work + friends
Kayla Kajita
Something that is very important in college is finding a good balance between work and play.
01:30
Student hangout spots
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Here's a few areas that students enjoy spending time in!
01:29
Where to eat on campus and how the meal plan works
Kayla Kajita Food
There are so many options at Marquette for food! Here's a link to a "What I Eat in a Day as a College Student"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQKiLbPbtKs&t=56s
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved