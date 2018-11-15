Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Marquette University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Marquette University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Marquette University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Marquette University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Marquette University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Marquette University campus by taking you around Milwaukee. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Marquette University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Marquette University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Marquette University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Marquette University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Marquette University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Marquette University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Marquette University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Marquette University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Marquette University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Marquette University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Marquette University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Marquette University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Marquette University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Marquette University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Marquette University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Marquette University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Marquette University and Milwaukee during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:28
Welcome to marquette!
Kayla Kajita Campus
Hi, my name is Kayla and I'm a sophomore at Marquette University. I'm so excited to share all the behind the scenes of Marquette University!
02:04
College dorm room tour
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Today, I'm going to give you a quick tour of my dorm room! I live in Carpenter Tower in a single with a private bath. If you want a more in-depth video you can check out my Youtube Channel: DoubleK0711. Sophomore Year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRHgvEW2tss&t=58s Freshman Year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBhLwIdaZIo&t=12s
02:16
Different housing options at marquette university
Kayla Kajita Dorms
There are a TON of housing options at Marquette University and I go through each and everyone!
00:57
Must have dorm room essentials
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Here are my TOP 3 dorm room essentials that every college students need in their lives!
01:52
College application advice
Kayla Kajita Academics
The college application process can be a strenuous thing to do but don't stress because I have a few tips to get you through it.
00:59
Advice to incoming freshmen
Kayla Kajita Academics
If I could give my high school self a piece of advice, here's what I'd tell myself. I have many more tips to share in my YouTube video, "The Truth About College" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATp_vzJDb1Q
00:47
Class size at marquette| classroom vs. lecture
Kayla Kajita Academics
At Marquette, classes typically range from lecture halls that reach 100-200 students and classrooms that have around 20 students.
00:45
Balancing school work + friends
Kayla Kajita
Something that is very important in college is finding a good balance between work and play.
01:30
Student hangout spots
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Here's a few areas that students enjoy spending time in!
01:29
Where to eat on campus and how the meal plan works
Kayla Kajita Food
There are so many options at Marquette for food! Here's a link to a "What I Eat in a Day as a College Student"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQKiLbPbtKs&t=56s
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved