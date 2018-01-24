When is the best time to visit Marshall University?

Visiting Marshall University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Marshall University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Huntington as well. Remember that Huntington is also catering to 8780 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Marshall University?

The Marshall University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Huntington. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Econo Lodge at Marshall University

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Huntington at Marshall University

Travelers Motel at Marshall University

Super 8 by Wyndham Huntington WV at Marshall University

Pullman Plaza Hotel at Marshall University

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Huntington-Civic Arena at Marshall University

Pullman Plaza at Marshall University

Coach's Inn at Marshall University

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Huntington at Marshall University

Hampton Inn Huntington University Area at Marshall University

Ramada Limited Huntington at Marshall University

What do families do in Huntington when they visit Marshall University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Huntington. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Marshall University and see for yourself how the student make use of Huntington.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Marshall University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: