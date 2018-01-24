How long do Marshall University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 23 tour videos for Marshall University, so you can expect to spend between 69 to 115 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Marshall University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Marshall University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Marshall University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Marshall University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Huntington, WV so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Marshall University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Huntington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Marshall University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Marshall University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Marshall University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Marshall University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Huntington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Marshall University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Marshall University?

Below is a list of every Marshall University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Marshall University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Marshall University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Marshall University students!

What is city Huntington, WV like?

Huntington is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Marshall University.

Who are the tour guides for Marshall University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Marshall University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Marshall University tours:

Marshall University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Marshall University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Huntington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Marshall University in person.

