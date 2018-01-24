Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Marshall University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Marshall University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 23 tour videos for Marshall University, so you can expect to spend between 69 to 115 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Marshall University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Marshall University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Marshall University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Marshall University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Huntington, WV so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Marshall University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Huntington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Marshall University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Marshall University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Marshall University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Marshall University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Huntington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Marshall University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Marshall University?

Below is a list of every Marshall University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Marshall University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Marshall University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Marshall University students!

What is city Huntington, WV like?

Huntington is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Marshall University.

Who are the tour guides for Marshall University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Marshall University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Marshall University tours:

Marshall University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Marshall University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Huntington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Marshall University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:32
Meet vickyd! and get ready to experience marshall university through her eyes
Campus
00:29
Get ready to check out a typical dorm room in buskirk hall
Dorms
02:42
Vickyd and shaun show you a typical dorm room
Dorms
00:46
Vickyd tells you about the international student experience at marshall university
Campus
01:26
Vickyd tells you about the campus christian center
Campus
00:57
Views from the student housing quad with vickyd
Dorms
01:32
Vickyd shows you the memorial fountain
Campus
03:00
Vickyd shows you around the center for african american students
Campus
00:31
Check in with vickyd at harless dining hall
Food
01:02
Vickyd shows you some more food options at harless dining hall
Food
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved