CAMPUSREEL

Mass General Hospital (MGH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Mass General Hospital (MGH) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 69 tour videos for Mass General Hospital (MGH), so you can expect to spend between 207 to 345 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Mass General Hospital (MGH) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Mass General Hospital (MGH) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Mass General Hospital (MGH) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Mass General Hospital (MGH) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Mass General Hospital (MGH), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Mass General Hospital (MGH) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Mass General Hospital (MGH) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Mass General Hospital (MGH) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Mass General Hospital (MGH) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Mass General Hospital (MGH) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Mass General Hospital (MGH)?

Below is a list of every Mass General Hospital (MGH) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Mass General Hospital (MGH) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Mass General Hospital (MGH) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Mass General Hospital (MGH) students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Mass General Hospital (MGH).

Who are the tour guides for Mass General Hospital (MGH) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Mass General Hospital (MGH). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Mass General Hospital (MGH) tours:

Mass General Hospital (MGH), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Mass General Hospital (MGH) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Mass General Hospital (MGH) in person.

00:44
Jacquelyn - west end tour (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Tour of the West End, a popular housing location for MGH residents.
01:12
Tips and tricks for virtual interviewing
Jacquelyn Nestor
Tips and Tricks for Virtual Interviewing!
02:04
Bigelow interns (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Maryam and Mia talk about the Bigelow and their favorite thing about MGH - the people!
01:44
Bigelow interns part 2 (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Julia and Sienna talk about why they like the Bigelow, their favorite things about MGH - the educational conferences and culture of education, and their advice for applicants
02:59
Women in medicine trainees' council (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Amiko and Jacquelyn (Chair and Co-Chair of Women in Medicine Trainees' Council) discussing different events and projects that the group has completed in the past.
01:30
Jacquelyn - visit dinners! (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Celebrating the end of rotations!
01:16
jacquelyn - a walk on the esplanade! (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
A walk on the Esplanade along the Charles River near MGH.
01:34
Ether dome tour (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Tour of MGH's Ether Dome, the site of the first use of anesthesia!
01:16
Resident research - elliot (2020-2021)
CampusReel Admin
Learn more about Elliot's heme/onc research and how he was able to continue working on graduate school projects
01:56
Steve - why i chose mgh (2020-2021)
CampusReel Admin
Learn more about Steve and his family and why he chose MGH - the curriculum, the flexibility and the community of residents
