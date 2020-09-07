Sign Up
Mass General Hospital (MGH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Mass General Hospital (MGH) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Mass General Hospital (MGH) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Mass General Hospital (MGH) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Mass General Hospital (MGH) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Mass General Hospital (MGH) campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Mass General Hospital (MGH) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Mass General Hospital (MGH) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Mass General Hospital (MGH) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Mass General Hospital (MGH) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Mass General Hospital (MGH) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Mass General Hospital (MGH) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Mass General Hospital (MGH)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Mass General Hospital (MGH) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Mass General Hospital (MGH) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Mass General Hospital (MGH) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Mass General Hospital (MGH) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Mass General Hospital (MGH) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Mass General Hospital (MGH) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Mass General Hospital (MGH) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Mass General Hospital (MGH) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Mass General Hospital (MGH). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Mass General Hospital (MGH) and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:44
Jacquelyn - west end tour (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Tour of the West End, a popular housing location for MGH residents.
01:12
Tips and tricks for virtual interviewing
Jacquelyn Nestor
Tips and Tricks for Virtual Interviewing!
02:04
Bigelow interns (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Maryam and Mia talk about the Bigelow and their favorite thing about MGH - the people!
01:44
Bigelow interns part 2 (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Julia and Sienna talk about why they like the Bigelow, their favorite things about MGH - the educational conferences and culture of education, and their advice for applicants
02:59
Women in medicine trainees' council (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Amiko and Jacquelyn (Chair and Co-Chair of Women in Medicine Trainees' Council) discussing different events and projects that the group has completed in the past.
01:30
Jacquelyn - visit dinners! (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Celebrating the end of rotations!
01:16
jacquelyn - a walk on the esplanade! (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
A walk on the Esplanade along the Charles River near MGH.
01:34
Ether dome tour (2020-2021)
Jacquelyn Nestor
Tour of MGH's Ether Dome, the site of the first use of anesthesia!
01:16
Resident research - elliot (2020-2021)
CampusReel Admin
Learn more about Elliot's heme/onc research and how he was able to continue working on graduate school projects
01:56
Steve - why i chose mgh (2020-2021)
CampusReel Admin
Learn more about Steve and his family and why he chose MGH - the curriculum, the flexibility and the community of residents
