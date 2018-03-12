Sign Up
Muhlenberg College

2024 Muhlenberg College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at Muhlenberg College?

What type of housing does Muhlenberg College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Muhlenberg College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 62.0
Women's Dorms true 9.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 2.0
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 2.0
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 21.0

What are the dorms like at Muhlenberg College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Muhlenberg College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Muhlenberg College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Muhlenberg College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Muhlenberg College dorm rooms?

The Muhlenberg College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Muhlenberg College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Muhlenberg College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:12
Welcome to prosser annex
Dorms
Welcome to Prosser Annex! It is a bit smaller of a hallway that Prosser main but both are connected and are considered the same building. Annex halls are all one gender but Main halls are split by gender in the middle.
00:50
Welcome to our quad
Dorms
This is the quad located in "freshman land" between Prosser, Walz and Brown, the three freshman dorms. In the fall, the RA's of all the freshman dorms throw a barbecue for everyone on campus. The quad is usually used as a hangout and meet-up spot by the freshmen.
01:49
Room tour
Margaret DeLucia Dorms
This is the bedroom of an on-campus apartment at Muhlenberg College!
03:40
Welcome to my room
Dorms

