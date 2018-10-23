Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)

2024 Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

What type of housing does Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) dorm rooms?

The Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

00:37
Dorm tour
Dorms
This is an example of a current housing option on campus. Hill House is a suite style dormitory.
02:04
Antonia gives a tour of her single in warren green
Dorms
My old roommate, Antonia, gives us a tour of her single in Warren Green! I also show you the upstairs bathroom and their iconic Jeff Goldblum shower curtains!
02:12
The older part of campus
Dorms
Originally William and Sarah Lawrence's backyard, this part of campus is also known as the older part of campus. MacCracken, Dudley Lawrence, Titsworth, and Osilas are the four original dorm room buildings and have been since the college opened in 1926. The Teahaus is also an original part of the Lawrence family estate and is now used for studying and coffee/tea/pastries.
01:19
A tour of my room!
Jill Turner Dorms
Here's a fun tour of my room! I'm going to show you what I thought I should bring to college and I'll tell you what are some dorm room essentials and what you can't have on campus, even if you're being sneaky...
02:10
My dorm room in garrison!
Dorms
Here is a short video of my dorm room! I live in a single on the second floor of Garrison Hall! Garrison, part of the iconic RGT (Rothschild, Garrison, Taylor trio), is the middle building in said trio. There is a communal bathroom on every floor and a communal kitchen in every building. RGT offers all female housing, quiet housing, substance-free housing, and medical singles.
03:56
Antonia gives you a tour of warren green!
Dorms
My old roommate, Antonia, gives you a tour of Warren Green! Warren Green is a special co-op on Mead Way where 13 people practice sustainable lifestyles! With five communal meals a week, recycling, composting, and a vegetable garden, Warren Green may be the place for you!
02:56
Tour of some rooms
Jill Turner Dorms
I'm going to show you some of my friend's rooms. First up is Will, who has a single and then a shared bathroom with another single. Next is Lauren and Sarah who have a double in another building but they also share a bathroom.
00:26
Final advice
Dorms
Say goodbye to SLC and get some final college search advice!
02:12
Meet antonia's emotional support animal, sage!
Dorms
Meet Sage! She is Antonia's emotional support animal from home! Antonia talks about what it's like having an ESA on campus and what the process was like going through the Disabilities department at Sarah Lawrence College
03:20
The slc dorms
Jill Turner Dorms
Here's a walking tour of campus. Sarah Lawrence might be small but we manage to pack a lot on one small campus. We have less than 2000 students, but they all have to live somewhere!
SHOW MORE

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)

02:12
The older part of campus
Dorms
Originally William and Sarah Lawrence's backyard, this part of campus is also known as the older part of campus. MacCracken, Dudley Lawrence, Titsworth, and Osilas are the four original dorm room buildings and have been since the college opened in 1926. The Teahaus is also an original part of the Lawrence family estate and is now used for studying and coffee/tea/pastries.
02:10
My dorm room in garrison!
Dorms
Here is a short video of my dorm room! I live in a single on the second floor of Garrison Hall! Garrison, part of the iconic RGT (Rothschild, Garrison, Taylor trio), is the middle building in said trio. There is a communal bathroom on every floor and a communal kitchen in every building. RGT offers all female housing, quiet housing, substance-free housing, and medical singles.
01:39
Hill house!
Dorms
Take a tour of a typical Freshman dorm! Hill House is one of the many on-campus living options for first-year students. Before Sarah Lawrence bought it, Hill House was just a regular apartment building, so it doesn't have that dormroom feel.

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) 1 Mead Way

01:19
A tour of my room!
Jill Turner Dorms
Here's a fun tour of my room! I'm going to show you what I thought I should bring to college and I'll tell you what are some dorm room essentials and what you can't have on campus, even if you're being sneaky...
02:56
Tour of some rooms
Jill Turner Dorms
I'm going to show you some of my friend's rooms. First up is Will, who has a single and then a shared bathroom with another single. Next is Lauren and Sarah who have a double in another building but they also share a bathroom.
03:20
The slc dorms
Jill Turner Dorms
Here's a walking tour of campus. Sarah Lawrence might be small but we manage to pack a lot on one small campus. We have less than 2000 students, but they all have to live somewhere!

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) 7 Mead Way

02:04
Antonia gives a tour of her single in warren green
Dorms
My old roommate, Antonia, gives us a tour of her single in Warren Green! I also show you the upstairs bathroom and their iconic Jeff Goldblum shower curtains!
02:12
Meet antonia's emotional support animal, sage!
Dorms
Meet Sage! She is Antonia's emotional support animal from home! Antonia talks about what it's like having an ESA on campus and what the process was like going through the Disabilities department at Sarah Lawrence College

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Hill House

00:37
Dorm tour
Dorms
This is an example of a current housing option on campus. Hill House is a suite style dormitory.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved