Stevens Institute of Technology

2024 Stevens Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at Stevens?

What type of housing does Stevens provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Stevens, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 86.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 2.0
Fraternity Housing true 11.0
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Stevens Institute of Technology?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Stevens Institute of Technology dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Stevens Institute of Technology, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Stevens Institute of Technology feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Stevens Institute of Technology dorm rooms?

The Stevens Institute of Technology dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Stevens Institute of Technology on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Stevens Institute of Technology likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

