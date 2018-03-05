Stevens Institute of Technology
2024 Stevens Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at Stevens?
What type of housing does Stevens provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Stevens, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|86.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|2.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|11.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Stevens Institute of Technology?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Stevens Institute of Technology dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Stevens Institute of Technology, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Stevens Institute of Technology feel like home!
- Field House Road Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Palmer Lawn Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Torch Bearers Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Jonas HALL Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Benny Tudino's Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Stevens Dining Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Torch Bearers Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Babbio Center Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Samuel C Williams Library Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Pier A Park Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Boardwalk by kyle for dates Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Edwin A. Stevens Hall Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Stanley Drive Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Stevens Institute of Technology Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Castle Point Terrace Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Stevens Institute of Technology Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
- Walgreens Dorm at Stevens Institute of Technology
What are the dimensions of Stevens Institute of Technology dorm rooms?
The Stevens Institute of Technology dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Stevens Institute of Technology on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Stevens Institute of Technology likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: