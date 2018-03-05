What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at Stevens?

What type of housing does Stevens provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Stevens, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 86.0 Women's Dorms true 1.0 Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true 2.0 Fraternity Housing true 11.0 Single-student Apartments true - Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Stevens Institute of Technology?

Stevens Institute of Technology dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.

What are the dimensions of Stevens Institute of Technology dorm rooms?

The Stevens Institute of Technology dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Stevens Institute of Technology likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

