New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
2024 NYIT Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 29.0% of freshman live on campus at NYIT?
What type of housing does NYIT provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at NYIT, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|99.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) feel like home!
- Macy's Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
- Central Park Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
- 16 W 61st St Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
- NYIT Manhattan Bookstore Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
- 26 W 61st St Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
- Columbus Cir Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
- New York Institute of Technology Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
- 481 8th Ave Dorm at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
What are the dimensions of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) dorm rooms?
The New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
