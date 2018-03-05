Sign Up
New York University (NYU)

2024 New York University (NYU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 84.0% of freshman live on campus at New York University (NYU)?

What type of housing does New York University (NYU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at New York University (NYU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at New York University (NYU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, New York University (NYU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of New York University (NYU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make New York University (NYU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of New York University (NYU) dorm rooms?

The New York University (NYU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of New York University (NYU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and New York University (NYU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

00:12
Meet isaiah!
Dorms
This is me introducing myself
01:17
Gym inside of nyu residence hall
Dorms
Everyone on campus knows about the central gyms, but did you know that there's also a private gym inside one of the NYU dorms? That way you'll never have to leave home to get a work out in!
05:52
Dorm rooms!
Dorms
The First Year Residence Hall process is not a very easy one! Yeah, the videos on the websites help, but you're not exactly sure which one to choose or how beneficial it is living on campus? Maybe this can help you! Living on campus first year makes the transition much easier, and the buildings cater to us as students with what ever we need including study rooms, dance rooms, music practice rooms, and some dorms even have computer labs and black box theaters!
05:40
What is nyu to you? (my roommate lynn)
Dorms
I ask my friend and roommate Lynn, who is an international student, what she thinks of NYU do what her experience has been like.
17:05
Nyu dorms, social life, my major - college q&amp-a.mp4
Amanda Gordon Dorms
In this video an NYU first year discusses the dorms at NYU, the social life at NYU, and her experience attedning college in a big city.
01:07
Check out my dorm room in lipton hall!
Dorms
Lipton Hall is a great freshman housing option for incoming NYU students! This is a 16th floor suite shared by 3 people.
00:52
Palladium residence hall tour
Dorms
Here is a quick tour of the lobby and ground level of Palladium Hall! This is an upperclassmen dorm, so no freshman are able to live here but students that range from sophomore year to graduate students share Palladium's 16 floors. This residence hall additionally offers standard printers and laundry facilities, as well as study and practice rooms on our 3rd floor!
01:38
Thanks for watching!
Dorms
Thank you guys so much for watching my experience within NYU! I love this school so much and I hope that if you decide to come here, you have just an amazing time as I am having. Good luck to all you high school seniors, congrats on making it to college!
02:14
Efficiency dorm room at carlyle court
Dorms
A quick look into Megan's college dorm. She touches on the pros and cons of living in low-cost housing on campus and gives you some essential shopping items to add to your list!
07:01
College dorm tour 2018 - nyu.mp4
Amanda Gordon Dorms
An NYU student shows a tour of her dorm room in NYU's Rubin residence hall.
SHOW MORE

02:01
Take a tour of my dorm room in clark hall
Dorms
This is a standard three-person bedroom(not lofted) in the Clark Hall dorm.
00:49
Dirty laundry in clark hall
Dorms
This is the laundry room of the Clark Hall residence. It is located in the basement. Payment is made with a money card on which money is deposited. Washing and drying both cost $2 each.

05:52
Dorm rooms!
Dorms
The First Year Residence Hall process is not a very easy one! Yeah, the videos on the websites help, but you're not exactly sure which one to choose or how beneficial it is living on campus? Maybe this can help you! Living on campus first year makes the transition much easier, and the buildings cater to us as students with what ever we need including study rooms, dance rooms, music practice rooms, and some dorms even have computer labs and black box theaters!

02:14
Efficiency dorm room at carlyle court
Dorms
A quick look into Megan's college dorm. She touches on the pros and cons of living in low-cost housing on campus and gives you some essential shopping items to add to your list!
04:02
Dorming at nyu!
Gabriella Chinea Dorms
This is my NYU Sophomore year dorm at Carlyle Court in Union Square!

05:40
What is nyu to you? (my roommate lynn)
Dorms
I ask my friend and roommate Lynn, who is an international student, what she thinks of NYU do what her experience has been like.
