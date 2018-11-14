Sign Up
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

2024 University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

What type of housing does University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 56.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true 4.0
Single-student Apartments true 32.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 3.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) dorm rooms?

The University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:29
Lauren's sorority house tour
Lauren Critelli Dorms
Greek Life housing at the University of Maryland is a great housing option for sophomores, juniors and seniors. Lauren gives a tour of the Alpha Omicron Pi house. This is the oldest sorority house in the state of Maryland. It houses 46 girls and includes doubles and singles.
00:34
Sadly, all good things must come to and end
Dorms
Even if you don't end up at the University of Maryland, you'll have so many incredible opportunities at any institution and PLEASE be sure to take advantage of them! I had a lot of fun showing you around my school, I hope you liked it! Go Terps!
03:31
Amanda and sarah talk about dorm life
Lauren Critelli Dorms
Amanda and Sarah answer all of our questions about freshman living at UMD. They talk dorm essentials, how to deal with no A/C, and maximizing storage space.
02:44
Alwin shows you shannon's dorm in the cambridge scholar's community!
Dorms
My friend Shannon was kind enough to take me through her dorm to get a closer look at the living conditions! This dorm was in the Cambridge Scholar's Community! A separate program for students to apply for at College Park! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=38.99212745579988,-76.94174538489204&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 38.99212745579988 !here_should_be_longitude! -76.94174538489204
02:39
A double in hagerstown hall
Lauren Critelli Dorms
Amanda and Sarah show their double room in Hagerstown Hall. Hagerstown is an honors dorm that doesn't have air conditioning! No worries, they survived the month of August. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at University of Maryland. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of University of Maryland housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best University of Maryland dorm for you. University of Maryland is a friendly and healthy community, and these videos have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at University of Maryland. In this University of Maryland dorm tour review, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Hagerstown Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of University of Maryland residence halls and University of Maryland housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best University of Maryland housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best University of Maryland freshman dorms? You can watch all of the University of Maryland dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to University of Maryland dorms along with the above video. The University of Maryland housing and dormitory options for freshman residence halls and upperclassman residence halls are divided between North Campus and South Campus. A List of the dorms include Cambridge Community, Bel Air Hall, Centreville Hall, Chestertown Hall, Cumberland Hall, Denton Community Hall, Denton Hall, Old Leonardotwn Hall, and many many more. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. University of Maryland housing in Hagerstown Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. University of Maryland dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most dorm rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. University of Maryland dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this University of Maryland housing tour and dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls and housing options on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This University of Maryland housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at University of Maryland. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making University of Maryland dorms your home means making the most out of the University of Maryland campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. University of Maryland housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the University of Maryland and use this University of Maryland dorm tour in Hagerstown Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
01:19
Nicole gives you a tour of her dorm room
Dorms
This will give you an idea of what dorms at UMD usually look like! Keep in mind that my roommate and I both lofted our beds, so our room has more floor space than most. I highly recommend lofting if you have the ability!
00:18
Views from a study lounge!
Dorms
The study lounges are great hangout spots for getting work done or socializing! Sometimes the Resident Assistant (RA - basically a parent to everyone on their floor) will organize events that take place in the study lounges; we've had pancake nights, movie nights, hot cocoa bars, and more.
00:56
My morning routine
Dorms
Check out what a normal morning usually looks like for me! My routine varies based on what my schedule for that day looks like, but I generally try to have a stable routine down.
00:51
Alwin introducing you to the university of maryland college park tour!
Dorms
Hey guys! Wanted to take a quick minute to introduce myself to you. My name is Alwin Sheriff and I am junior at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at College Park! I take all my classes at the Universities at Shady Grove. I hope you enjoy this tour!
02:17
Terrapin row apartment tour
Lauren Critelli Dorms
Liza shows us her Terrapin Row apartment. She enjoys luxuries such as her single bedroom, a pool, and free spray tans.
