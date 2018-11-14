University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
2024 University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?
What type of housing does University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|56.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|4.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|4.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|32.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|3.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) feel like home!
- Stamp Union Program Council Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- RecWell Artificial Turf Field Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Fraternity Fields Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- The Coffee Bar Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Hornbake Plaza Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- McKeldin Library Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Point of Failure Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- South Campus Dining Hall Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Tawes Plaza Garden Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- University of Maryland University College Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- La Plata Beach Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- McKeldin Mall Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Robert H. Smith School of Business Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Adele H. Stamp Student Union Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Frederick Douglass Square Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- The Graduate School Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Jim Henson Memorial Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Testudo Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Eppley Recreation Center Dorm at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
What are the dimensions of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) dorm rooms?
The University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
