Stony Brook University (SBU)
2024 SUNY Stony Brook Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 83.0% of freshman live on campus at SUNY Stony Brook?
What type of housing does SUNY Stony Brook provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at SUNY Stony Brook, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|47.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|28.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|23.0
What are the dorms like at Stony Brook University (SBU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Stony Brook University (SBU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Stony Brook University (SBU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Stony Brook University (SBU) feel like home!
- Frank Melville Jr. Memorial Library Dorm at Stony Brook University (SBU)
- Student Activities Center Dorm at Stony Brook University (SBU)
- Office of Admissions Stony Brook University Dorm at Stony Brook University (SBU)
- Stony Brook University Dorm at Stony Brook University (SBU)
- Mendelsohn Quad Dorm at Stony Brook University (SBU)
What are the dimensions of Stony Brook University (SBU) dorm rooms?
The Stony Brook University (SBU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Stony Brook University (SBU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Stony Brook University (SBU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
