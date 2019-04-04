Sign Up
Stony Brook University (SBU)

2024 SUNY Stony Brook Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 83.0% of freshman live on campus at SUNY Stony Brook?

What type of housing does SUNY Stony Brook provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at SUNY Stony Brook, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 47.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 28.0
Married Student Apartments true 2.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 23.0

What are the dorms like at Stony Brook University (SBU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Stony Brook University (SBU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Stony Brook University (SBU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Stony Brook University (SBU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Stony Brook University (SBU) dorm rooms?

The Stony Brook University (SBU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Stony Brook University (SBU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Stony Brook University (SBU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

04:36
Tour of my residence hall!
Olivia Ford Dorms
This is a tour of the basement and ground floor of my residence hall. Many of the quads, that also have suite style accommodations, look like this (more or less). So this is a good video to base residence halls at Stony Brook University on!
07:03
Explaining first-year housing, what a "ugc" is and mandatory 101 classes
Olivia Ford Dorms
First-Year Housing is super unique at Stony Brook University because you can literally live (almost) anywhere you want to! I think it is super important to understand that a UGC doesn't define you, and that it basically only determines where you live and who you live with. Because of that, please make sure to choose where you want to live based on what quads offer! Do you want corridor or suite style? Do you want a pond, balconies or maybe a place that has an open door policy? It's totally up to you!
03:27
Tour of h-quad and a double occupancy corridor style room
Olivia Ford Dorms
In this video, we show you a little of what H-Quad looks like from the outside and Jeadelle shows us the room that he is currently in the process of moving into since he just got offered the RA position mid-year. Most H-Quad and other Corridor Style Quads, look similar as well as the room and the layout of the room. This is pretty much what to expect if you choose to live in H-Quad, Mendelsohn Quad or Eleanor Roosevelt Quad!
04:30
Life as a ra, how ras play into your first-year experience, how to become a ra and getting involved at stony brook
Olivia Ford Dorms
In this video, I talk about life as an RA, how RAs play into your first-year experience, how to become a RA and getting involved at Stony Brook. To be completely honest, getting involved at Stony Brook is SUPER HARD. Many students isolate themselves in their rooms and don't get out until sophomore, junior or even senior year. This is the biggest regret that people have because Stony Brook is a super awesome place with super awesome people. Definitely expect to have to make an effort to get yourself out there and make yourself known, because if you don't- who will do it for you?!
02:42
Meet my roommate and vp, vivian!
Olivia Ford Dorms
Meet my Roommate (of 3 years now) and Vice President, Vivian! She is a computer science major (super difficult) and still somehow manages to be an amazing Vice President for the Stony Brook Finance Society (making all the flyers, sending out all the emails etc). She also holds a position at the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarship Services. She definitely tells you how it is in this video, so if you want the inside scoop- I definitely recommend watching!
06:04
Tour of my suite!
Olivia Ford Dorms
Here is a peak into where I live and what it looks like. Sorry in advanced for the messiness; this week has been hectic for all of us!
04:38
Tour of chavez hall: don't forget to bring scissors!
Olivia Ford Dorms
Here is a tour of a suite in Chavez Hall, once of the nicest and newest residence halls here on campus. You have to be a U3 or U4 standing student with at least a 2.75 gpa and also pay an extra $1,000 a semester but seeing it today really made me realize how much I'm missing out. Definitely recommend!
03:24
Stony brook dorming 101
Lakshta Kundal Dorms
Dorming at Stony Brook always has something available for everyone, even resources to support you in your transition to off-campus housing, should you choose to do so. Here is everything you need to know about living on campus at SBU!

