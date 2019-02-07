Sign Up
CUNY Hunter College

2024 Hunter Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 2.0% of freshman live on campus at Hunter?

What type of housing does Hunter provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Hunter, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 100.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at CUNY Hunter College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, CUNY Hunter College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of CUNY Hunter College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make CUNY Hunter College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of CUNY Hunter College dorm rooms?

The CUNY Hunter College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of CUNY Hunter College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and CUNY Hunter College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

05:02
Interview: meet emanuel!
Yu Liang Dorms
Meet Emanuel, my dorm neighbor! He's currently in his last semester at Hunter College and he tells us all about how he felt about the courseload and his peers. Also, can't believe he agreed to do this in a face mask lol, but thats the dorm life for ya!
03:00
Things to know before dorming at hunter
Yu Liang Dorms
what to know about the dorms! reminder that the dorms arent by the main campus so you should prepare your commute accordingly :) also you might have to buy a metro to get to school, so that's an additional 120$ish :(
00:51
How the dorm floors look like
Yu Liang Dorms
Every floor of the dorms looks essentially the same.The " chill "area is right by the elevators, with the kitchen right behind it. Every dorm room looks the same, and comes with the same fixtures. when you first get your keys, you have a checklist that you fill out, making sure that all your fixtures are there and that theyre in okay condition. Emergency exits for the dorms are at the end of the hall.
04:27
Tour: lil dorm room for a not so lil girl
Yu Liang Dorms
This is my dorm room after I brought all my stuff from home. The room is pretty small, ( 10 ft by 12 ft) but enough for me and all of my stuff! I'm currently dorming at the Brookdale campus of hunter college, where there are only single rooms ( which means no roommates!! ). Brookdale is super convenient because as a nursing major, my classes are literally right downstairs. I may or may not have gone to class in pjs once :-)
02:27
Come along with rachel at hunter college
Max Rossignol Dorms
Come Along with Rachel at Hunter College
02:14
Room tour
Bridgette Cevallos Dorms
I don't live in the dorms at school, I commute from home to go to hunter college in the city. So this is a tour of my room! 
02:04
What to expect when you get your dorm keys
Yu Liang Dorms
Dorming at Brookdale! Follow along with me as I show you my dorm room exactly as I see it! I have literally never stepped foot in a dorm room before, and this was like 5 minutes after I got the key to my room. Inside, every dorm room is essentially the same, equipped with more or less the same fixtures, and with the same room dimensions. ( there may be some variability though- i didnt have blinds on my windows, and my neighbor didnt have a long mirror in her room )

