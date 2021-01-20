Sign Up
North Country Community College (NCCC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do North Country Community College (NCCC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for North Country Community College (NCCC), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of North Country Community College (NCCC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do North Country Community College (NCCC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your North Country Community College (NCCC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring North Country Community College (NCCC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saranac Lake, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at North Country Community College (NCCC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saranac Lake weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The North Country Community College (NCCC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do North Country Community College (NCCC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of North Country Community College (NCCC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because North Country Community College (NCCC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saranac Lake if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the North Country Community College (NCCC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at North Country Community College (NCCC)?

Below is a list of every North Country Community College (NCCC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a North Country Community College (NCCC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for North Country Community College (NCCC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see North Country Community College (NCCC) students!

What is city Saranac Lake, NY like?

Saranac Lake is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at North Country Community College (NCCC).

Who are the tour guides for North Country Community College (NCCC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at North Country Community College (NCCC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of North Country Community College (NCCC) tours:

North Country Community College (NCCC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if North Country Community College (NCCC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saranac Lake and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting North Country Community College (NCCC) in person.

Trending Now
03:05
Why north country? with nevaeh
Demo Account Interview
Nevaeh Lockwood was looking for a small school with friendly people when she started her college search. Learn how she found that and so much more at North Country Community College.
03:52
You, me & nccc with jess
Demo Account Interview
What makes North Country Community College so special? Jess Kemp tells all in this short video.
01:34
All about north country! with tammy
Demo Account Interview
Tammy Rust found a top-notch education with friendly, helpful instructors at North Country Community College. Learn more about her experience at the college in this video!
02:05
Getting to know north country, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
Where are North Country's campuses located? What programs does the college offer? What support services and athletic programs are available? Get your answers to these and other questions.
01:19
Malone campus overview, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
Learn all about our Malone location, including what programs and student services are offered on campus.
01:53
Saranac lake campus overview, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
The Saranac Lake campus of North Country Community College offers residence halls, dining services, athletics and more. It's also part of a rich community of downtown shops, art galleries and restaurants. Learn more in this video from Nevaeh.
01:14
Ticonderoga campus overview, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
The college's newest campus is located in historic and scenic Ticonderoga. Learn what degrees are offered at our Ti campus and what makes it a special place.
03:35
Getting accepted to north country
Demo Account Interview
Getting accepted to North Country is as easy as 1-2-3! Follow this step-by-step video to apply, send transcripts, and confirm your attendance to North Country Community College.
03:32
Buying books and paying for college
Demo Account Academics
A short tutorial from Jess on how to pay your bill at North Country Community College. This video also includes details on how to order from the college's bookstores, online and in-person.
02:17
Environmental science & wilderness leadership programs at north country
Demo Account Academics
Nevaeh talks about what students can expect to learn in NCCC's Environmental Science, Environmental Studies, and Wilderness Recreational Leadership programs.
