CAMPUSREEL

North Country Community College (NCCC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are North Country Community College (NCCC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. North Country Community College (NCCC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of North Country Community College (NCCC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the North Country Community College (NCCC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the North Country Community College (NCCC) campus by taking you around Saranac Lake. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a North Country Community College (NCCC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit North Country Community College (NCCC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of North Country Community College (NCCC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the North Country Community College (NCCC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting North Country Community College (NCCC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting North Country Community College (NCCC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at North Country Community College (NCCC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of North Country Community College (NCCC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a North Country Community College (NCCC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring North Country Community College (NCCC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting North Country Community College (NCCC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the North Country Community College (NCCC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a North Country Community College (NCCC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a North Country Community College (NCCC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting North Country Community College (NCCC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour North Country Community College (NCCC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience North Country Community College (NCCC) and Saranac Lake during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:05
Why north country? with nevaeh
Demo Account Interview
Nevaeh Lockwood was looking for a small school with friendly people when she started her college search. Learn how she found that and so much more at North Country Community College.
03:52
You, me & nccc with jess
Demo Account Interview
What makes North Country Community College so special? Jess Kemp tells all in this short video.
01:34
All about north country! with tammy
Demo Account Interview
Tammy Rust found a top-notch education with friendly, helpful instructors at North Country Community College. Learn more about her experience at the college in this video!
02:05
Getting to know north country, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
Where are North Country's campuses located? What programs does the college offer? What support services and athletic programs are available? Get your answers to these and other questions.
01:19
Malone campus overview, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
Learn all about our Malone location, including what programs and student services are offered on campus.
01:53
Saranac lake campus overview, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
The Saranac Lake campus of North Country Community College offers residence halls, dining services, athletics and more. It's also part of a rich community of downtown shops, art galleries and restaurants. Learn more in this video from Nevaeh.
01:14
Ticonderoga campus overview, with nevaeh
Demo Account Campus
The college's newest campus is located in historic and scenic Ticonderoga. Learn what degrees are offered at our Ti campus and what makes it a special place.
03:35
Getting accepted to north country
Demo Account Interview
Getting accepted to North Country is as easy as 1-2-3! Follow this step-by-step video to apply, send transcripts, and confirm your attendance to North Country Community College.
03:32
Buying books and paying for college
Demo Account Academics
A short tutorial from Jess on how to pay your bill at North Country Community College. This video also includes details on how to order from the college's bookstores, online and in-person.
02:17
Environmental science & wilderness leadership programs at north country
Demo Account Academics
Nevaeh talks about what students can expect to learn in NCCC's Environmental Science, Environmental Studies, and Wilderness Recreational Leadership programs.
