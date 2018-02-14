Sign Up
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) campus by taking you around Columbus. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) and Columbus during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:12
Meet chris! and get ready to experience osu, through his eyes
Campus
Chris is a 3rd year at OSU, studying Evolution and Ecology. Get ready for the tour!
01:21
Chris shows you around "the oval" the biggest quad on osu's campus
The Oval is main thoroughfare, gathering spot and intersection of campus. It sits about halfway between North and South Campus. As you can see, there are ton of different things students use The Oval for, such a promoting events, playing frisbee, walking dogs..classic college stuff.
01:16
Chris talks about how massive osu's campus is
Campus
OSU is one of the largest universities in the United States. The campus is enormous, and can be broken down into sub-campuses which often are broken up by their academic disciplines. Furthermore, as a land grant university, the university has campuses and research centers all around the state of Ohio.
00:28
Chris explains the bus system on campus
Campus
OSU students have free, unlimited access to the OSU bus system which connects the school's massive campus and makes its disparate areas more interconnected. You can view the bus routes in real-time through an app.
01:05
Chris shows you around agricultural campus!
Campus
The parts of campus you end up using as an OSU student are dependent on your major - it's not unusual for Chris to be unfamiliar with this part of campus! OSU's sub-campuses are usually compartmentalized based on their academic discipline. Therefore, you'll find many Agricultural and Environmental related buildings in this section of the school.
00:59
Chris shows you the "climbing gym" his favorite spot on campus
Campus
The Adventure Recreation Center (ARC) offers engaging and physically challenging workouts. The building is also home to the Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC). All OSU students get free access to the school's gym, which means you can use all this awesome equipment for free.
00:53
Chris & justin give you a look at business campus
Academics
The Max M. Fisher College of Business is the business school at OSU. The school is located in the north part of campus and has more than 7,000 students enrolled with an endowment of approximately $120 million.
00:38
Chris shows you around engineering campus
Academics
There were 8,652 undergraduates enrolled in the College of Engineering and Knowlton School of Architecture as of 2016. 98% of incoming engineering students in 2016 were in the top 25% of their high school classes.
00:32
Chris tells you about the wexner art center his favorite place to do work
The Wexner Art Center, a 108,000 square foot three story-building, opened in 1989 and includes a public gallery and cafe.The center was renovated between 2002 and 2005..
00:54
Chris gives you a tour of thompson library - osu's largest library
Academics
Thompson Library is the largest on campus. Originally built in 1912, it's been renovated 3 different times. There are 15 library locations on OSU's main campus.
