How long do Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 72 tour videos for Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), so you can expect to spend between 216 to 360 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Columbus, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Columbus weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Columbus if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)?

What will I see on a Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) students!

What is city Columbus, OH like?

Columbus is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU).

Who are the tour guides for Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) on CampusReel?

Summary and Overview of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours:

Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Columbus and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person.

