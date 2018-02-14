Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 72 tour videos for Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), so you can expect to spend between 216 to 360 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Columbus, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Columbus weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Columbus if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)?

Below is a list of every Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) students!

What is city Columbus, OH like?

Columbus is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU).

Who are the tour guides for Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) tours:

Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Columbus and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:12
Meet chris! and get ready to experience osu, through his eyes
Campus
Chris is a 3rd year at OSU, studying Evolution and Ecology. Get ready for the tour!
01:21
Chris shows you around "the oval" the biggest quad on osu's campus
The Oval is main thoroughfare, gathering spot and intersection of campus. It sits about halfway between North and South Campus. As you can see, there are ton of different things students use The Oval for, such a promoting events, playing frisbee, walking dogs..classic college stuff.
01:16
Chris talks about how massive osu's campus is
Campus
OSU is one of the largest universities in the United States. The campus is enormous, and can be broken down into sub-campuses which often are broken up by their academic disciplines. Furthermore, as a land grant university, the university has campuses and research centers all around the state of Ohio.
00:28
Chris explains the bus system on campus
Campus
OSU students have free, unlimited access to the OSU bus system which connects the school's massive campus and makes its disparate areas more interconnected. You can view the bus routes in real-time through an app.
01:05
Chris shows you around agricultural campus!
Campus
The parts of campus you end up using as an OSU student are dependent on your major - it's not unusual for Chris to be unfamiliar with this part of campus! OSU's sub-campuses are usually compartmentalized based on their academic discipline. Therefore, you'll find many Agricultural and Environmental related buildings in this section of the school.
00:59
Chris shows you the "climbing gym" his favorite spot on campus
Campus
The Adventure Recreation Center (ARC) offers engaging and physically challenging workouts. The building is also home to the Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC). All OSU students get free access to the school's gym, which means you can use all this awesome equipment for free.
00:53
Chris & justin give you a look at business campus
Academics
The Max M. Fisher College of Business is the business school at OSU. The school is located in the north part of campus and has more than 7,000 students enrolled with an endowment of approximately $120 million.
00:38
Chris shows you around engineering campus
Academics
There were 8,652 undergraduates enrolled in the College of Engineering and Knowlton School of Architecture as of 2016. 98% of incoming engineering students in 2016 were in the top 25% of their high school classes.
00:32
Chris tells you about the wexner art center his favorite place to do work
The Wexner Art Center, a 108,000 square foot three story-building, opened in 1989 and includes a public gallery and cafe.The center was renovated between 2002 and 2005..
00:54
Chris gives you a tour of thompson library - osu's largest library
Academics
Thompson Library is the largest on campus. Originally built in 1912, it's been renovated 3 different times. There are 15 library locations on OSU's main campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved