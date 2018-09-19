Sign Up
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

Visiting Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Shawnee as well. Remember that Shawnee is also catering to 1817 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

The Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Shawnee. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Super 8 by Wyndham Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Budget Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Colonial Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Quality Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Hampton Inn Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Baymont Inn and Suites Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Kickapoo Motel at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Shawnee I-40 at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • American Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
  • Fleetwood at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

What do families do in Shawnee when they visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Shawnee. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Shawnee.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

02:46
Clubs on campus!
Academics
This week is Engage Week at OBU! Almost every on campus club will be represented this week in the Gieger Center at booths on different days. Here are some samples of different clubs and things you can get involved with. There are sports clubs, intramurals, social clubs, obu-tv news, rock climbing club, Campus Activities Board, honor societies, and more,
01:08
Come with me to get coffee!
This is one of several awesome coffee places in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the city where Oklahoma Baptist University is located. Because OBU is in a smaller city, you will always see someone from OBU at the coffee shops around.
03:20
Come inside the dorms!
Dorms
Come inside and visit WMU, a freshman girls dorm and Agee, the freshman guys dorm. Get a firsthand look at the rooms and how these lovely folks set them up.
02:22
What you need to have? dorm room essentials
Dorms
Hey! Meet Lily and hear about what is totally essential to have in your dorm room that you may not have thought of before!
00:46
Gieger center
Food
The Gieger Center is a central part of campus. Students often hang out here in between classes and it's a great place to get a starbucks drink, grab a snack, or hangout with friends. It is open 24-7 also!
02:47
Bailey business center tour + interview with a professor!
Academics
This building houses the business professors and is the hub for business classes. If you are a business major, you will spend a lot of time here. You may also have a class here if you are in other classes, just depends!
01:55
Shawnee hall tour
Academics
This is such an important building. A lot of general education classes are held in here so every student will have at least one class in here. The Craig Dorland Theater is in here and The Chair of the Division of Education is also housed in here. Education majors are in here a lot, specifically.
02:53
Wood science building
Academics
The Wood Science building has labs, a planetarium, an arboretum, and awesome professors. Check it out.
00:46
My daily schedule (seen in my planner)
Academics
Here is an example of what a day to day looks like for me and how I organize it.
01:28
Food!
Food
We have an upstairs cafeteria and a downstairs eating area with a couple of restaurants. There are several different meal plans based on want.
