When is the best time to visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

Visiting Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Shawnee as well. Remember that Shawnee is also catering to 1817 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

The Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Shawnee. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Super 8 by Wyndham Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

La Quinta Inn & Suites Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Comfort Inn & Suites at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Budget Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Colonial Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Days Inn by Wyndham Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Quality Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Hampton Inn Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Baymont Inn and Suites Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Kickapoo Motel at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Shawnee I-40 at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

American Inn at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

Fleetwood at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

What do families do in Shawnee when they visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Shawnee. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Shawnee.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

