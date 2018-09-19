Sign Up
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 49 tour videos for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), so you can expect to spend between 147 to 245 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Shawnee, OK so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Shawnee weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Shawnee if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

Below is a list of every Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) students!

What is city Shawnee, OK like?

Shawnee is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU).

Who are the tour guides for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) tours:

Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Shawnee and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in person.

02:46
Clubs on campus!
Academics
This week is Engage Week at OBU! Almost every on campus club will be represented this week in the Gieger Center at booths on different days. Here are some samples of different clubs and things you can get involved with. There are sports clubs, intramurals, social clubs, obu-tv news, rock climbing club, Campus Activities Board, honor societies, and more,
01:08
Come with me to get coffee!
This is one of several awesome coffee places in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the city where Oklahoma Baptist University is located. Because OBU is in a smaller city, you will always see someone from OBU at the coffee shops around.
03:20
Come inside the dorms!
Dorms
Come inside and visit WMU, a freshman girls dorm and Agee, the freshman guys dorm. Get a firsthand look at the rooms and how these lovely folks set them up.
02:22
What you need to have? dorm room essentials
Dorms
Hey! Meet Lily and hear about what is totally essential to have in your dorm room that you may not have thought of before!
00:46
Gieger center
Food
The Gieger Center is a central part of campus. Students often hang out here in between classes and it's a great place to get a starbucks drink, grab a snack, or hangout with friends. It is open 24-7 also!
02:47
Bailey business center tour + interview with a professor!
Academics
This building houses the business professors and is the hub for business classes. If you are a business major, you will spend a lot of time here. You may also have a class here if you are in other classes, just depends!
01:55
Shawnee hall tour
Academics
This is such an important building. A lot of general education classes are held in here so every student will have at least one class in here. The Craig Dorland Theater is in here and The Chair of the Division of Education is also housed in here. Education majors are in here a lot, specifically.
02:53
Wood science building
Academics
The Wood Science building has labs, a planetarium, an arboretum, and awesome professors. Check it out.
00:46
My daily schedule (seen in my planner)
Academics
Here is an example of what a day to day looks like for me and how I organize it.
01:28
Food!
Food
We have an upstairs cafeteria and a downstairs eating area with a couple of restaurants. There are several different meal plans based on want.
