Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Saint Michael's College (SMC)

2024 St. Mike's Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at St. Mike's?

What type of housing does St. Mike's provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at St. Mike's, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 53.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 46.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Saint Michael's College (SMC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Saint Michael's College (SMC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Saint Michael's College (SMC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorm rooms?

The Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Saint Michael's College (SMC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Saint Michael's College (SMC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

13:18
What to/what not to pack for college with emma!
Emma LaRose Dorms
Welcome to St Mikes! Watch this video to hear about a few of my recommendations for what you should and shouldn't pack for your first year at college. This is a great video for you to start thinking about what you'll need when you come to campus in the fall.
09:20
Erin lamarca - cooking at college
Demo Account Dorms
Erin LaMarca - Cooking at College
04:06
Living options on campus
Cana Courtney Dorms
This video gives you an insight into what a senior living option looks like on campus! As a four year residential college, our housing options are pretty great! Check out the website for more details: https://www.smcvt.edu/student-life/housing-and-dining/living-at-saint-mikes/

Saint Michael's College (SMC)

13:18
What to/what not to pack for college with emma!
Emma LaRose Dorms
Welcome to St Mikes! Watch this video to hear about a few of my recommendations for what you should and shouldn't pack for your first year at college. This is a great video for you to start thinking about what you'll need when you come to campus in the fall.
04:06
Living options on campus
Cana Courtney Dorms
This video gives you an insight into what a senior living option looks like on campus! As a four year residential college, our housing options are pretty great! Check out the website for more details: https://www.smcvt.edu/student-life/housing-and-dining/living-at-saint-mikes/

Saint Michael's College (SMC) Saint Michael's College

09:20
Erin lamarca - cooking at college
Demo Account Dorms
Erin LaMarca - Cooking at College
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved