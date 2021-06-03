Saint Michael's College (SMC)
2024 St. Mike's Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at St. Mike's?
What type of housing does St. Mike's provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at St. Mike's, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|53.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|46.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Saint Michael's College (SMC)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Saint Michael's College (SMC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Saint Michael's College (SMC) feel like home!
- Ross Sports Center - Saint Michael's College Dorm at Saint Michael's College (SMC)
- Hoehl Welcome Center Dorm at Saint Michael's College (SMC)
- Saint Michael's College Dorm at Saint Michael's College (SMC)
- Pontigny Hall Dorm at Saint Michael's College (SMC)
- Jeanmarie Hall - Saint Michael's College Dorm at Saint Michael's College (SMC)
- College Pkwy Dorm at Saint Michael's College (SMC)
What are the dimensions of Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorm rooms?
The Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Saint Michael's College (SMC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Saint Michael's College (SMC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
