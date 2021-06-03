What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at St. Mike's?

What type of housing does St. Mike's provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at St. Mike's, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 53.0 Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true 46.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Saint Michael's College (SMC)?

Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.

What are the dimensions of Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorm rooms?

The Saint Michael's College (SMC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Saint Michael's College (SMC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

