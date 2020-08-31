Sign Up
Springfield College

2024 Springfield College Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Springfield College?

What type of housing does Springfield College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Springfield College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at Springfield College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Springfield College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Springfield College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Springfield College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Springfield College dorm rooms?

The Springfield College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Springfield College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Springfield College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:19
Reed hall tour at springfield college with justin
Demo Account Dorms
Reed Hall Tour at Springfield College with Justin
05:47
Emma - dorm life at springfield college, ma
Emma Krish Dorms
This video is a video to show you what dorm life is like at Springfield College!
00:21
Springfield college first-year residence halls.mp4
CampusReel Admin Dorms
Discover residence halls for first-year students
03:34
Kay's townhouse dorm tour
Kay Laughlin Dorms
The townhouses are one of our apartment style living options. Each house is a 3 story unit and holds 8 students. They all have a kitchen and living room on the first floor, 4 single bedrooms and bathroom on the second, and 4 more bedrooms and a bathroom on the third floor. Hope you enjoy!
02:44
Massasoit hall tour at springfield college with janna & ella
Demo Account Dorms
Massasoit Hall Tour at Springfield College with Janna & Ella
00:18
Locklin hall at springfield college
Demo Account Dorms
Locklin Hall at Springfield College
00:30
Alumni hall ra dorm at springfield college
Demo Account Dorms
Tour Alumni Hall at Springfield College

