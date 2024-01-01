YOU'RE WATCHING
Samford University (SU) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:01
The university center and the cafeteria
This is our University center, where Moe's, O'Henry's, and Chickfila are. It is on the bottom floor of the cafeteria, better known as "The Caf". The University Center is a good place to meet friends for food between classes and during meal times, but it gets pretty quiet after classes wrap up for the day as students head off campus or to the lib. The Caf has three staples each day, which is chicken, fries, and ice cream. We usually take a caf lap- this just means walking around to see what food is being offered at that time before selecting our food for the day. There are also other good options, such as tossed salads and omelettes offered at most meal times.
02:10
Bethany explains the meal plan at su
The meal plan at Samford includes 130 bulldog bucks a semester but will include more starting next semester. For freshmen the caf swipes are unlimited, meaning you can go as many times as you would like throughout the day and week. For sophomores and upperclassmen, there are 12 and 7 meal swipes per week options. This is applicable to the caf, as well as to freshens. Freshens is on campus dining option located in the college of health and sciences.
Samford University (SU)
01:01
The university center and the cafeteria
This is our University center, where Moe's, O'Henry's, and Chickfila are. It is on the bottom floor of the cafeteria, better known as "The Caf". The University Center is a good place to meet friends for food between classes and during meal times, but it gets pretty quiet after classes wrap up for the day as students head off campus or to the lib. The Caf has three staples each day, which is chicken, fries, and ice cream. We usually take a caf lap- this just means walking around to see what food is being offered at that time before selecting our food for the day. There are also other good options, such as tossed salads and omelettes offered at most meal times.
Samford University (SU) Samford University
02:10
Bethany explains the meal plan at su
The meal plan at Samford includes 130 bulldog bucks a semester but will include more starting next semester. For freshmen the caf swipes are unlimited, meaning you can go as many times as you would like throughout the day and week. For sophomores and upperclassmen, there are 12 and 7 meal swipes per week options. This is applicable to the caf, as well as to freshens. Freshens is on campus dining option located in the college of health and sciences.