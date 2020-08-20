Sign Up
Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 20 tour videos for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), so you can expect to spend between 60 to 100 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as , so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC)?

Below is a list of every Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) students!

What is city , like?

is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC).

Who are the tour guides for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) tours:

Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) in person.

01:26
Introduction of sbcc's tour guide johanna davidsson
Johanna Davidsson Campus
SBCC's Tour Guide Johanna Davidsson moved to Santa Barbara from Sweden to study Business Administration. In this video, she introduces herself and talks about SBCC and its beautiful campus.
01:53
Meet allegra and get to know her
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Interview
Hi everybody my name is Allegra and it is my first video. I am a Bio major in Santa Barbara City College. I can't wait to show you all the good stuffs about SBCC.
02:56
Allegra at santa barbara city college
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Campus
Hi everybody, today I bring you with me throughout my whole school. It was a fun video to shoot and I hope you gonna enjoy and it gonna give you a taste about what it is to study at SBCC
04:01
Social life at sbcc
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo
Hi Guys I am back with another video. I am sharing with you guys some tips about how to enjoy the student life here at SBCC.
04:04
Allegra's talk with johanna
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Campus
Hi today I am back with a short interview of Johanna, a Business/ economics major student. Johanna is also part of the SBCC ambassadors and she has been in Santa Barbara for a while. I let you discover more about her and her experiences here.
05:47
Allegra's academic experience
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Academics
Hi everybody, here I am with another video. This time is more about the academics here at SBCC. I am explaining to you guys how coming from another education system isn’t a disadvantage here at SBCC. Teachers, advisors and counselors are so helpful and understanding. I hope through this video you may have a great perspective about Santa Barbara City College.
05:44
Sbcc campus tour
Johanna Davidsson Campus
Santa Barbara City College has one of the most beautiful campuses in California. In this tour, you get to see amazing views and the buildings on both West Campus and East Campus.
06:42
Allegra's evening in santa barbara
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo
Hi everybody , today I am back with another video just to show you what I usually do during my free time on during the COVID-19 era. I hope you are going to like it and I can't wait for you to watch it.
04:11
Off-campus housing experience
Johanna Davidsson Dorms
Johanna shows her room and shares her experience when it comes to off-campus housing and what it was like moving from Sweden without having any furniture in her first apartment.
03:20
Santa barbara city college campus tour
Lena Nalchigar Campus
Overview of Santa Barbara City College and a small Campur Tour to get a feel of what a day at Santa Barbara City College can look like.
