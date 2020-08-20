Sign Up
Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) campus by taking you around . In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Santa Barbara City College (SBCC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:26
Introduction of sbcc's tour guide johanna davidsson
Johanna Davidsson Campus
SBCC's Tour Guide Johanna Davidsson moved to Santa Barbara from Sweden to study Business Administration. In this video, she introduces herself and talks about SBCC and its beautiful campus.
01:53
Meet allegra and get to know her
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Interview
Hi everybody my name is Allegra and it is my first video. I am a Bio major in Santa Barbara City College. I can't wait to show you all the good stuffs about SBCC.
02:56
Allegra at santa barbara city college
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Campus
Hi everybody, today I bring you with me throughout my whole school. It was a fun video to shoot and I hope you gonna enjoy and it gonna give you a taste about what it is to study at SBCC
04:01
Social life at sbcc
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo
Hi Guys I am back with another video. I am sharing with you guys some tips about how to enjoy the student life here at SBCC.
04:04
Allegra's talk with johanna
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Campus
Hi today I am back with a short interview of Johanna, a Business/ economics major student. Johanna is also part of the SBCC ambassadors and she has been in Santa Barbara for a while. I let you discover more about her and her experiences here.
05:47
Allegra's academic experience
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Academics
Hi everybody, here I am with another video. This time is more about the academics here at SBCC. I am explaining to you guys how coming from another education system isn’t a disadvantage here at SBCC. Teachers, advisors and counselors are so helpful and understanding. I hope through this video you may have a great perspective about Santa Barbara City College.
05:44
Sbcc campus tour
Johanna Davidsson Campus
Santa Barbara City College has one of the most beautiful campuses in California. In this tour, you get to see amazing views and the buildings on both West Campus and East Campus.
06:42
Allegra's evening in santa barbara
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo
Hi everybody , today I am back with another video just to show you what I usually do during my free time on during the COVID-19 era. I hope you are going to like it and I can't wait for you to watch it.
04:11
Off-campus housing experience
Johanna Davidsson Dorms
Johanna shows her room and shares her experience when it comes to off-campus housing and what it was like moving from Sweden without having any furniture in her first apartment.
03:20
Santa barbara city college campus tour
Lena Nalchigar Campus
Overview of Santa Barbara City College and a small Campur Tour to get a feel of what a day at Santa Barbara City College can look like.
