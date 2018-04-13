Sign Up
Southern Methodist University (SMU)

2024 SMU Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at SMU?

What type of housing does SMU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at SMU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 68.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 11.0
Fraternity Housing true 11.0
Single-student Apartments true 8.0
Married Student Apartments true 2.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Southern Methodist University (SMU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Southern Methodist University (SMU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Southern Methodist University (SMU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Southern Methodist University (SMU) dorm rooms?

The Southern Methodist University (SMU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Southern Methodist University (SMU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Southern Methodist University (SMU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

What does a typical dorm room at smu look like? mcelvaney commons
For most students their freshman year, they're required to live in a dorm. I'm excited to show you what a typical dorm looks like, because I do live in one! I do apologize for the messiness in my room, as I have been in a bunch of commitments and I have tended to. I live in a double with a roommate, and we're really close friends now. In addition, we have a community-style bathroom.
You get a backstage pass to residence life in this video where Isabel and her friend Frances show you around a dorm room, bathroom, and study room. While every building's facilities are a little bit different, this is pretty standard for the older dorm buildings at SMU. You can't select which building/room you'll be staying in beforehand, but you can select your roommate (or go random), as we talk about in the video.
Laundry trucks at SMU make life so much easier!

