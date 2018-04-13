Southern Methodist University (SMU)
2024 SMU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at SMU?
What type of housing does SMU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at SMU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|68.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|11.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|11.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|8.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Southern Methodist University (SMU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Southern Methodist University (SMU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Southern Methodist University (SMU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Southern Methodist University (SMU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Southern Methodist University (SMU) dorm rooms?
The Southern Methodist University (SMU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Southern Methodist University (SMU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Southern Methodist University (SMU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
