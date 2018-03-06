Texas Christian University (TCU)
2024 TCU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at TCU?
What type of housing does TCU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at TCU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Texas Christian University (TCU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Texas Christian University (TCU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Texas Christian University (TCU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Texas Christian University (TCU) feel like home!
- Amon G. Carter Stadium Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Texas Christian University Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Texas Christian University-Neeley School of Business Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Frog Fountain Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Market Square Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Scharbauer Hall Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Rees Jones Hall Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Milton Daniel Hall Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
- 2901 S University Dr Dorm at Texas Christian University (TCU)
What are the dimensions of Texas Christian University (TCU) dorm rooms?
The Texas Christian University (TCU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Texas Christian University (TCU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Texas Christian University (TCU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
