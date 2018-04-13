Sign Up
Southern Methodist University (SMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

Visiting Southern Methodist University (SMU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Southern Methodist University (SMU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Dallas as well. Remember that Dallas is also catering to 6348 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

The Southern Methodist University (SMU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Dallas. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Dallas when they visit Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Dallas. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Dallas.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

02:59
What does a typical dorm room at smu look like? mcelvaney commons
Dorms
For most students their freshman year, they're required to live in a dorm. I'm excited to show you what a typical dorm looks like, because I do live in one! I do apologize for the messiness in my room, as I have been in a bunch of commitments and I have tended to. I live in a double with a roommate, and we're really close friends now. In addition, we have a community-style bathroom.
01:12
Hanging out and studying with friends at the taubman atrium
I'd thought I introduce some of my friends that I've made here at SMU! Caitlyn, a senior, is a music therapy major (like me!) who will be graduating in May of this year. Jeremiah is a junior studying voice performance, who actually transfererd to SMU from Lousiana State University (where his hometown his located). This video is just to show you how knit-bond our school environment can be, especially here at Meadows School of the Arts.
02:30
Austin shows you around the dedman center gym
Campus
Hey y'all! Currently, I'm showing you around the gym/rec center that we have on our campus. The rec center hosts a bunch of classes that you can go to for FREE, which means you can attend them at anytime during your day when you don't have classes! In addition, there are Personal Responsibility and Wellness classes that take place in the rec center as well. During the weekday, the gym is open from 6am to midnight, although hours during the weekend can tend to vary.
01:17
Isabel shows you around a campus landmark: the flagpole!
Isabel Costian Campus
The Flagpole is an iconic destination on SMU's campus. It serves as a handy meeting spot, a place to buy lunch, and a location where vendors come and give students lots of free items. Isabel's personal favorite at the Flagpole is the Ruthie's Grilled Cheese truck, which is (to her) the best grilled cheese in the world.
02:43
Pony up! isabel takes you to an smu landmark: the mustangs statue
Isabel Costian Campus
~Hail to the Red and the Blue, we're the Mustangs at SMU!~ Not only is that the beginning of one of our most famous fight songs, it's also descriptive of two things that matter a lot to us: our colors and our mascot. The Mustangs statue serves as a fantastic meeting point between the Southeast Area and North Campus, but it also serves as a physical reminder of SMU's school spirit.
04:36
Fondren library going off with miderms studying!
Isabel Costian Academics
06:31
Isabel walks you through the hughes-trigg student center
Isabel Costian Campus
The Hughes-Trigg Student Center is your one-stop shop for resources like Postal Service Center, Parking and ID Card Services, the Veterans Center, the Women's and LGBT Center, the Hegi Family Career Development Center, and the offices of many individual student organizations. In this video, Isabel walks you through Hughes-Trigg, and specifically The Market, the convenience store that takes Flex Dollars, but don't get too comfortable with how this building looks: the entire inside will be completely redone in the next few years.
01:37
Isabel and frances talk about classrooms at smu
Isabel Costian Academics
One really cool thing about SMU is that 60% of classes have 20 or fewer students, which is crazy for a midsize institution! Isabel shows you around the Boaz classroom, which is one of the many classrooms housed in residential commons (dorms). These classrooms are often used for your DISC classes, which are discussion based English classes that are required for every student, and history classes. And after class hours, they make for a great study spot!
01:48
Isabel takes on tacos mariachi in lower greenville
Isabel Costian Food
If you're not familiar with Dallas cuisine, Tex-Mex is a huge deal (with tacos being one of the main food groups). Just around SMU, there's Digg's Tacos, Torchy's Tacos, Rusty Taco, and Velvet Taco...and the list goes on. While SMU students love these restaurants, it's always great to try new ones! Isabel and a group of her friends from Boaz decided to try a new restaurant called Tacos Mariachi in a pretty part of Dallas called Lower Greenville.
01:47
Isabel embarks on a time-honored tradition at smu: brunch!
Isabel Costian Food
Part of the magic of SMU is that it's located in DFW, a gigantic metroplex where you have unlimited choices for restaurants, shops, and entertainment! Isabel takes you to Plano, a nearby suburb, to experience a longhand tradition by students: brunch! This was a casual, more-breakfast-than-lunch experience, but brunch can sometimes be a fancy and hours-long affair, so make sure you make room for it when you're here at SMU!
