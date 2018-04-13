How long do Southern Methodist University (SMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for Southern Methodist University (SMU), so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Southern Methodist University (SMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Southern Methodist University (SMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Southern Methodist University (SMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Southern Methodist University (SMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Dallas, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Southern Methodist University (SMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Dallas weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Southern Methodist University (SMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Southern Methodist University (SMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Southern Methodist University (SMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Southern Methodist University (SMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Dallas if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Southern Methodist University (SMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

Below is a list of every Southern Methodist University (SMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Southern Methodist University (SMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Southern Methodist University (SMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Southern Methodist University (SMU) students!

What is city Dallas, TX like?

Dallas is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Southern Methodist University (SMU).

Who are the tour guides for Southern Methodist University (SMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Southern Methodist University (SMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Southern Methodist University (SMU) tours:

Southern Methodist University (SMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Dallas and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Southern Methodist University (SMU) in person.

