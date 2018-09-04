Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Texas Southern University (TSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Texas Southern University (TSU)?

Visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Texas Southern University (TSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Houston as well. Remember that Houston is also catering to 6696 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Texas Southern University (TSU)?

The Texas Southern University (TSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Houston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Marriott at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Le Méridien Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hampton Inn Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hilton Americas-Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Marriott Marquis Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Holiday Inn Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Houston Downtown/Convention Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Houston Downtown/Convention Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Aloft Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • The Whitehall Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Four Seasons Hotel Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hilton University of Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Scottish inns & suites - Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hyatt Regency Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • The Westin Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hotel ICON, Autograph Collection at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Americas Best Value Inn-Medical Center Downtown Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • La Colombe d'Or Hotel at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Crowne Plaza Houston Near Reliant - Medical at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Club Quarters Hotel in Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • The Sam Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Wyndham Houston - Medical Center Hotel & Suites at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Holiday Inn Houston S - Nrg Area - Med Ctr at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • HI Houston, The Morty Rich Hostel at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Modern B & B at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Houston-Medical Ctr-Reliant Park at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Quality Inn & Suites NRG Park - Medical Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Best Western Plus Downtown Inn & Suites at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Extended Stay America - Houston - Braeswood Blvd. at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Scottish Inns & Suites at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • MainStay Suites Texas Medical Center/Reliant Park at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Econo Lodge - near Houston Medical Center-NRG Park at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Deluxe Inn at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hilton Houston Plaza/Medical Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • La Maison In Midtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Magnolia Hotel Houston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Houston Medical Center/NRG Park at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Lotus Inn at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Palace Inn at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Americas Best Value Inn-NRG Park-Medical Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston-Dwtn Conv Ctr at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Houston Towers Inn at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Athens Hotel & Suites at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Houston Marriott Medical Center/Museum District at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Sunrise Inn at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Houston International Hostel at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Alamo Plaza Motel at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Montrose Suites at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hotel Alessandra at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Houston Downtown/Convention Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Southmore Boulevard Motel at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Stay Alfred on San Jacinto Street at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Houston Medical Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • JW Marriott Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Downtown at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Houston Medical Center at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Hotel ZaZa at Texas Southern University (TSU)
  • Wanderstay Houston at Texas Southern University (TSU)

What do families do in Houston when they visit Texas Southern University (TSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Houston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Texas Southern University (TSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Houston.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Texas Southern University (TSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:25
Back to school series
Campus
This video is one of my favorite to launch apart of this BACK 2 SCHOOL SERIES HERE we talk about dealing with Depression Anxiety Low Self Esteem And how We are conquering this challenges while at school Stay tuned for part 2
02:39
Back to school series
Food
I’m so excited to launch the FIRST EPISODE of this Back To School Series for Texas Southern University As this is the weekend before school Check out things you can find on and off campus
03:54
Back to school series episode welcome
Academics
Welcome to the First Day Of School Choosing Texas Southern University has been a great experience so far and you will see why As this is just the beginning of the tour We have so much to come Stick with me to see the TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
02:38
Back to school series before the end of an era
Academics
Welcome Back This is a short video on a typical first day of school With a mini tour of our library TSU is getting a new library built so stay TUNED FOR THE behind the scenes of building the Library Dedicated to First Day Tips And Tricks Tsu tip - Arrive early for good parking , and seats in class Tsu Tip -ALWAYS go to class /Sign the roll Tsu Tip - Use the campus computers and printers to save time and money Tsu Tip - Check and Use syllabus frequently to stay on track Tsu Tip - Use Blackboard And check email everyday More tour videos coming Thanks for watching See you next time
03:19
Back to school series science building
Academics
Welcome Back This video is all about Day in A Radio Television and Film Sophomore Life As it’s only the First Day Of Tuesday/Thursday There’s still ALOT to catch up on Don’t miss a beat When we meet
03:30
Back to school series communications
Academics
Continuing our Back To School Series We explore the life of a Radio Television and Film Sophomore And enjoy what TSU has to offer for Me and You
02:55
Back to school pep day
This is the last video of the back-to-school series I am so happy to have taking you on this tour third Texas Southern University through the eyes of a radio television and film sophomore When you come here don’t forget to find me and say hey Until then see you next time
01:19
back to school series chill eat study meet
Academics
This video is all about places to study areas to chill and things to do at TSU What is something that catches your eye ?
04:09
Texas southern university dorm tour
Dorms
Hey Guys This is all about the dorms and on campus housing at Texas Southern University Check out what you could be staying in when you come to Texas Southern University
01:42
Back to school tsu student center
Food
This is the first part to the tour for the student center This is where you would find the cafeteria Chick-fil-A The bookstore also The Tiger Salon The student center has it all
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved