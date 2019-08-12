Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Tennessee State University (TSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Tennessee State University (TSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Tennessee State University (TSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Tennessee State University (TSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Tennessee State University (TSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Tennessee State University (TSU) campus by taking you around Nashville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Tennessee State University (TSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Tennessee State University (TSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Tennessee State University (TSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Tennessee State University (TSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Tennessee State University (TSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Tennessee State University (TSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Tennessee State University (TSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Tennessee State University (TSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Tennessee State University (TSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Tennessee State University (TSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Tennessee State University (TSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Tennessee State University (TSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Tennessee State University (TSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Tennessee State University (TSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Tennessee State University (TSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Tennessee State University (TSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Tennessee State University (TSU) and Nashville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
07:12
College move in day
Kee-Laysia Walker Campus
Views from the first day of college!
10:58
College life || tennessee state university
Kee-Laysia Walker
This video captures a day in the life of college students. I filmed my day at Tennessee State Univerisity which includes classes, friends, and much more.
12:01
College orientation || tennessee state university
Kee-Laysia Walker Campus
Hello! I hope you all enjoy this video of my college orientation at Tennessee State University. This video captures how my orientation went.
14:53
Living in mary wilson hall
Kee-Laysia Walker Dorms
This video shares my honest opinion on living on campus at Tennessee State University. While I enjoyed getting the college experience while staying on campus, there were a few downsides. I hope this video is helpful!
08:37
Goodbye freshman year || recap and advice to incoming freshman || tennessee state university
Kee-Laysia Walker Academics
This video is basically a recap of my freshman year as well as what my next steps are. I hope you all enjoy this video.
05:00
Hbcu survival guide
MarNique Turner Campus
Top 5 tips for incoming HBCU students!
12:26
Tsu homecoming 2018 vlog
MarNique Turner Campus
Tennessee State's homecoming is one of the biggest HBCU homecomings! People from all over come to it. Throughout this week, I showcased sorority life, SGA, and the overall atmosphere of the best HBCU homecoming!
05:00
Hbcu_survival_guide_654945677
MarNique Turner Campus
05:00
Hbcu_survival_guide_84499681
MarNique Turner Campus
12:26
Tsu_2018_homecoming_vlog___niqqi_teev_667795253
MarNique Turner Campus
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved