Tennessee State University (TSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Tennessee State University (TSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 11 tour videos for Tennessee State University (TSU), so you can expect to spend between 33 to 55 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Tennessee State University (TSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Tennessee State University (TSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Tennessee State University (TSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Tennessee State University (TSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Nashville, TN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Tennessee State University (TSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Nashville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Tennessee State University (TSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Tennessee State University (TSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Tennessee State University (TSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Tennessee State University (TSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Nashville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Tennessee State University (TSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Tennessee State University (TSU)?

Below is a list of every Tennessee State University (TSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Tennessee State University (TSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Tennessee State University (TSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Tennessee State University (TSU) students!

What is city Nashville, TN like?

Nashville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Tennessee State University (TSU).

Who are the tour guides for Tennessee State University (TSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Tennessee State University (TSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Tennessee State University (TSU) tours:

Tennessee State University (TSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Tennessee State University (TSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Nashville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Tennessee State University (TSU) in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

07:12
College move in day
Kee-Laysia Walker Campus
Views from the first day of college!
10:58
College life || tennessee state university
Kee-Laysia Walker
This video captures a day in the life of college students. I filmed my day at Tennessee State Univerisity which includes classes, friends, and much more.
12:01
College orientation || tennessee state university
Kee-Laysia Walker Campus
Hello! I hope you all enjoy this video of my college orientation at Tennessee State University. This video captures how my orientation went.
14:53
Living in mary wilson hall
Kee-Laysia Walker Dorms
This video shares my honest opinion on living on campus at Tennessee State University. While I enjoyed getting the college experience while staying on campus, there were a few downsides. I hope this video is helpful!
08:37
Goodbye freshman year || recap and advice to incoming freshman || tennessee state university
Kee-Laysia Walker Academics
This video is basically a recap of my freshman year as well as what my next steps are. I hope you all enjoy this video.
05:00
Hbcu survival guide
MarNique Turner Campus
Top 5 tips for incoming HBCU students!
12:26
Tsu homecoming 2018 vlog
MarNique Turner Campus
Tennessee State's homecoming is one of the biggest HBCU homecomings! People from all over come to it. Throughout this week, I showcased sorority life, SGA, and the overall atmosphere of the best HBCU homecoming!
05:00
Hbcu_survival_guide_654945677
MarNique Turner Campus
05:00
Hbcu_survival_guide_84499681
MarNique Turner Campus
12:26
Tsu_2018_homecoming_vlog___niqqi_teev_667795253
MarNique Turner Campus
