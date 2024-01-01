YOU'RE WATCHING
Texas State University (TXST) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:58
Come to lunch with me (ivar's river pub)
Me and Amanda go on a lunch date to Ivar's River Rub. A delicious and cool restaurant next to the San Marcos River.
00:42
Commons dining hall at txst
Commons Dining Hall features your favorite everyday concepts in an all-you-care-to-eat facility. Menus rotate and change every single day!